Optical Zonu Enhances Network Security with SNMPv3 Support Across All Products and CloudView Network Management System

Industry-Leading Encryption and Authentication Now Standard for Secure, Scalable Network Management

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optical Zonu Corporation , a leading provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transport solutions, announced full support for SNMPv3 (Simple Network Management Protocol version 3) across its wireless, satellite, and defense product lines including the J, J3U, eFiberSat, ZonuConnect, and other customized systems. Optical Zonu debuted this capability, which delivers enhanced security, reliability, and scalability for network management in mission-critical environments, at the SATELLITE 25 conference in Washington, DC last week.SNMPv3 provides a significant security upgrade over its predecessors, featuring username-based authentication instead of shared community strings, advanced encryption (AES-256), and robust message integrity verification. Optical Zonu’s SNMPv3 implementation enhances these capabilities with fine-grained access control, allowing administrators to define specific user permissions and enforce strict security policies. Additionally, improved error handling and detailed logging provide greater visibility into network operations, making troubleshooting more efficient. These advancements make SNMPv3 an essential choice for organizations that require a highly secure, scalable, and resilient network management solution.“The increasing complexity of modern networks demands the highest levels of security and reliability,” said Meir Bartur, co-founder and CEO of Optical Zonu. “With SNMPv3 integration across our products, we provide our customers with industry-leading encryption, authentication, and monitoring—seamlessly accessible through our web UI, embedded GUI and CloudView Network Management System. We appreciate the partners and customers at the SATELLITE show who stopped by our booth to express their excitement for the impact this will have on current and future deployments.”Optical Zonu’s SNMPv3-enabled products are also compatible with SNMPv1 and SNMPv2 networks and designed for ease-of-use and comprehensive network oversight using an advanced GUI interface. They integrate seamlessly into the company’s CloudView NMS, enabling 24/7 monitoring of large-scale deployments, while ensuring compliance with industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.For more information on Optical Zonu Corporation and its SNMPv3-supported solutions, visit www.opticalzonu.com About Optical Zonu CorporationOptical Zonu Corporation (OZC) is a leading provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transport solutions for the wireless, defense, and aerospace industries. OZC is the only company fully committed to custom solutions for every deployment and offers easy centralized management and patented fiber fault detection. The company provides a wide range of turnkey, modular, and OEM solutions that support satellite antenna remoting, GPS distribution, ground station redundancy, and radar calibration. OZC maintains strategic global relationships across the industries it serves, cooperating with major vendors and suppliers to enable rapid production of cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.opticalzonu.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.