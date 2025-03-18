YourUpdateTV Speaks with the Owners of McLoughlin’s Bar to Discuss Heineken’s® Global Search to Find a Successor

With Rural Family-Owned Pubs in Ireland Facing Uncertain Future Due to Unclear Succession*, Heineken® Is Helping an Independent Publican Find a Namesake Who Wants to Reclaim Their Irish Heritage and Continue a 155-Year Legacy

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global beer brand Heineken® has launched a worldwide recruitment campaign to help independent Irish pub owner, Josie McLoughlin, find a new successor. Recently, Josie and his partner, Jackie, participated in a nationwide media tour to discuss the campaign and the importance of finding someone to keep the family name above the bar.

Situated at the edge of the world, McLoughlin’s Bar rests against the backdrop of the wild, beautiful landscape of West Ireland. A fourth generation McLoughlin, Josie was born upstairs in the pub, and when his parents passed, he took the reins and has been behind the bar for the past 43 years. Like many families in Ireland, Josie’s kin now live all over the world and he has no-one to pass the pub on to. So now, at retirement age, he is looking for a namesake to take over the running of the pub and keep the family name above the door.

Heineken® has stepped in to help Josie and his partner Jackie launch a worldwide search for a new custodian who’ll keep the McLoughlin tradition - and the heart of the pub - alive. Someone who can act as the next guardian of a rich tapestry of stories, pints and, of course, the craic.

It is using its global reach to launch a recruitment campaign, with towering billboards and eye-catching ads being erected in cities worldwide where large numbers of Irish people have emigrated, including New York, Boston, Sydney, Buenos Aires and Phan Thiết (Vietnam). A widespread digital and PR campaign will leave no stone unturned in the search for a suitable McLoughlin.

In addition, Heineken® will be offering a succession package to “the new McLoughlin” to help them get their feet behind the bar, including mentorship, business support and initial investment guidance to ensure the pub remains a thriving part of the community.

Heineken® wants to ensure that pubs remain at the heart of social life in Ireland and beyond. The campaign is part of a wider pub support campaign ‘For the Love of Pubs’ which includes a suite of programs which are dedicated to supporting and celebrating the pub trade.

Are you a McLoughlin, or do you know one? Visit www.pubsuccession.com to learn how you can be part of keeping this family tradition alive.

