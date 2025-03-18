J’JO’s findings shed light on need and value for more crypto index investing





The J’JO35 crypto index offers a seamless onboarding process for new and retail investors, as well as institutional players, by enabling them to invest in the top 35 tokens by market capitalization

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J’JO Finance , a crypto index solution that prioritizes risk mitigation and is available to everyone with only a few clicks, reveals several key insights from an internal document highlighting how index investing can help retail crypto investors. The document also includes the benefits its solution offers, and its competitive advantage. As a platform prioritizing user satisfaction, J’JO shares its insights to promote transparency and awareness around the value crypto indexing provides, including its own J’JO35 index of the top 35 cryptocurrencies.

In traditional finance, index investing has proven its effectiveness over the past decades while being widely recognized by economists as the most accessible and efficient investing tool. In fact, according to The Economist , these funds have grown around six times faster than those handled by fund managers. However, the crypto ecosystem hasn’t seen that level of income generation nor the same degree of interest from digital asset investors. This is largely due to the industry not prioritizing the importance of risk management, diversified portfolios, and user experience.

Despite at least three-quarters of users losing on their long-term investments, the overall market has grown by over 27,000 percent between January 2014 and December 2024. And since its launch in 2020, J’JO’s J’JO35 index has returned more than 1,100 percent earnings. The following is a summary of some of J’JO’s key findings on why crypto indexes are a valuable resource for retail investors:

Simplicity : Index investing is incredibly simple and requires no specialized knowledge, company (or project) analysis, expert involvement, or investor actions.

: Index investing is incredibly simple and requires no specialized knowledge, company (or project) analysis, expert involvement, or investor actions. Accessibility : In theory, crypto indexes are available for everyone because they remove many of the industry’s investing barriers such as middlemen and a minimum deposit. This also frees investors from following the news, monitoring the market, or worrying about their positions. Whatever happens, one’s investments always remain in top-performing projects or currencies, regardless of the amount invested.

: In theory, crypto indexes are available for everyone because they remove many of the industry’s investing barriers such as middlemen and a minimum deposit. This also frees investors from following the news, monitoring the market, or worrying about their positions. Whatever happens, one’s investments always remain in top-performing projects or currencies, regardless of the amount invested. Reliability : In traditional finance, indexes have consistently demonstrated proven long-term effectiveness with the S&P 500 index, for example, nearly quadrupling the ROI of five top funds.

: In traditional finance, indexes have consistently demonstrated proven long-term effectiveness with the S&P 500 index, for example, nearly quadrupling the ROI of five top funds. Risk management: Indexes provide portfolio diversification which helps mitigate risk by spreading it across several assets. This reduces volatility and insulates investors from unsystematic risks.

J’JO’s report also outlines the customer benefits and competitive advantages of its index. A few of these advantages include:

Purchasing real assets : J’JO doesn’t offer synthetic products or tokens that “include” or “reflect” other assets, wrapped coins, or altered tokens. The company’s clients own real coins that are part of the index and can easily access them in their exchange accounts.

: J’JO doesn’t offer synthetic products or tokens that “include” or “reflect” other assets, wrapped coins, or altered tokens. The company’s clients own real coins that are part of the index and can easily access them in their exchange accounts. J’JO doesn’t handle users’ funds : Users aren’t required to transfer their funds to J’JO as all investments and assets remain secure on their personal exchange accounts. Investors’ money stays with them, yet it is fully invested in the index, allowing for capital growth without transferring funds.

: Users aren’t required to transfer their funds to J’JO as all investments and assets remain secure on their personal exchange accounts. Investors’ money stays with them, yet it is fully invested in the index, allowing for capital growth without transferring funds. Low entry threshold : J’JO doesn’t impose a minimum investment amount, making the solution accessible to everyone, even those without significant capital.

: J’JO doesn’t impose a minimum investment amount, making the solution accessible to everyone, even those without significant capital. Compatibility with all major exchanges : Users can choose their preferred exchange and even connect multiple exchanges simultaneously, allowing for seamless management of their crypto investment portfolio from a single platform.

: Users can choose their preferred exchange and even connect multiple exchanges simultaneously, allowing for seamless management of their crypto investment portfolio from a single platform. No Commissions: J’JO operates on a fixed subscription model, costing $140 per year, with no additional fees, meaning no commissions on the invested amount or income generated. The platform is free for investments up to $500.



“Despite the slight instability in the current economic climate, today’s investor sees crypto as a worthy asset but doesn’t have the time to deal with blockchain’s complex and confusing technical aspects,” says Andrei Ponomarev, co-founder and CEO of J’JO. “Both traditional investors and crypto natives have seen the consistent growth of the digital asset market over the last decade and are starting to wonder if there is a straightforward mechanism to gain exposure within a safe and diversified framework. This is where J’JO steps in to provide convenient access to a risk-managed basket of digital assets that account for 80 percent of the sector’s market capitalization.”

Founded in 2020 and based in Singapore, J’JO offers the J’JO35, an index of the top 35 cryptocurrencies in the market. The service connects users to their exchange of choice and balances their portfolios according to the index. As the S&P 500 of the decentralized economy, J’JO is a service for investing in a market index of cryptocurrencies that allows users to maintain full control over their assets. Since 2020, J’JO35 has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum and has an APY of 67 percent. For more information, visit: https://jjo.finance/en

