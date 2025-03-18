Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Homes Coming Soon to Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge Community in Heber City, Utah

HEBER CITY, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced a new phase of future home sites in its Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge community in Heber City, Utah. The first phase of Toll Brothers home sites is nearly sold out, and the new phase will be available for sale in late spring 2025 at 2109 North Paradise Flat Lane in Heber City.

Set in the picturesque Wasatch Back region, Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge provides exquisite living with award-winning home designs ranging from approximately 2,600 to 4,300+ square feet, with 2 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 6 bathrooms. The homes feature large multi-panel sliding doors opening to beautiful outdoor spaces, with options for expansive finished basements. Homes are priced starting at $1,031,995.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“With the exceptional response to our Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge community, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our second phase of homes,” said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “This new phase will offer the same distinctive architecture and unmatched personalization options that home shoppers have come to expect from Toll Brothers. Our luxury homes, combined with this community’s proximity to top-tier outdoor activities and spectacular mountain views, have made it a highly sought-after location.”

Toll Brothers homeowners will have access to the onsite amenities of the Jordanelle Ridge master plan. Currently under construction, residents will soon enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, cafe, fire pit, hiking and biking trails, and a pickleball court, creating a resort-style living experience.

The community is conveniently located just 11 minutes from Deer Valley Resort, 20 minutes from Downtown Park City, and 25 minutes from Park City Mountain, offering endless year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Salt Lake Valley area include: Copperhaven by Toll Brothers , Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain , Denali Estates , The Ridge by Toll Brothers , Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates , Toll Brothers at Wildflower , Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers , and Westlake Vistas .

For more information, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Utah .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bf04e3a-1d2e-4282-8ff5-25851ae37455

