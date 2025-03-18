Kalaris Announces Closing of Merger with AlloVir

Kalaris is focused on developing TH103, a novel, differentiated anti-VEGF agent engineered to potentially provide longer-lasting and increased anti-VEGF activity to treat neovascular and exudative diseases of the retina

Currently enrolling nAMD patients in a Phase 1 trial, with initial data from Part 1 of the trial expected in the second half of 2025

Post-transaction cash of approximately $100 million expected to fund

operations into the fourth quarter of 2026

Shares expected to trade on Nasdaq under “KLRS”, effective March 19, 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS)(“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent diseases of the retina, today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with AlloVir, Inc. (“AlloVir”). The combined company will operate under the name Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. and its shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on March 19, 2025 under the ticker symbol “KLRS.”

Kalaris is currently developing TH103, a novel, differentiated anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (“VEGF”) agent engineered to potentially provide longer-lasting and increased anti-VEGF activity to treat neovascular and exudative diseases of the retina. TH103 was specifically engineered to address the limitations of current neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (“nAMD”) therapies and has demonstrated both potent anti-VEGF activity and sustained ocular residence time in preclinical studies. Kalaris expects to report initial data from Part 1 of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of TH103 in the second half of 2025.

The combined company’s cash and cash equivalents of approximately $100 million as of the closing date is expected to be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2026. “We are delighted to close this transaction, which we expect will provide us with the financial resources to continue development of TH103 beyond the initiation of our planned Phase 2 clinical trial”, said Andrew Oxtoby, CEO of Kalaris Therapeutics.

About TH103 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

The ongoing Phase 1 open label clinical trial is evaluating TH103 in treatment-naïve nAMD patients. Enrollment in Part 1 of the trial began in August 2024, with initial data expected in the second half of 2025. The Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate safety, pharmacodynamics/pharmacokinetics, determine optimal dose, and assess preliminary evidence of treatment effect.

Transaction Details

Immediately following the closing of the merger, there are approximately 18,702,413 shares of the combined company’s common stock outstanding, with pre-merger Kalaris stockholders owning approximately 74.47% and pre-merger AlloVir stockholders owning approximately 25.53% of the combined company’s outstanding common stock on a fully-diluted basis. The combined company will be led by Andrew Oxtoby, CEO of Kalaris, and other members of the Kalaris management.

Leerink Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to AlloVir, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to AlloVir. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is serving as legal counsel to Kalaris.

About Kalaris

Kalaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. The company is focused on development of TH103, a novel, differentiated anti-VEGF investigational therapy. Developed by Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, TH103 is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein that acts against VEGF as a decoy receptor and has been specifically engineered for potentially improved VEGF inhibition and longer retention in the retina. TH103 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing, Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD), with plans to develop TH103 for additional neovascular and exudative diseases of the retina such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO).

