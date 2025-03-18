Coherent Recognized as One of NVIDIA’s Ecosystem Innovation Collaborators for Co-Packaged Optics at GTC

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced its collaboration with NVIDIA on silicon photonics networking switches using co-packaged optics (CPO). This ecosystem, announced at GTC, will allow AI factories to connect millions of GPUs.

“We are pleased to be NVIDIA’s collaborator on this new transceiver form factor,” said Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent. “We expect that CPO will further accelerate the expansion of optical networking in the datacenter.”

“AI factories are growing and networking infrastructure must evolve to keep pace,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of Networking at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s collaboration with innovators, such as Coherent, on silicon photonics will propel the next generation of AI.”

“As datacenter networking speeds and bandwidth continue to rapidly increase, the importance of optical networking in datacenter architectures will continue to grow. Co-packaging technology is expected to add to the expansion of the datacenter optical networking market for years to come,” said Pat Moorhead, Founder and CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy. “As a market leader in optical networking, Coherent is well-positioned to take advantage of this trend.”

Coherent will showcase its comprehensive range of optical networking technologies at OFC 2025, April 1-3 in San Francisco, Calif., including CPOs, and CPO-enabling lasers and components.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact

innovations@coherent.com

