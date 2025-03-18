Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites in Woodson's Reserve Community in Spring, Texas

Luxury home community features expansive home sites in a serene setting near Houston

SPRING, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce the release of a new phase of 30 home sites in the Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection in Spring, Texas. This new phase features oversized and waterfront home sites, providing residents with a unique opportunity to enjoy luxury living in an award-winning community. Home prices start in the mid-$700,000s.

Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection offers six luxury home designs with a variety of architectural styles on 80-foot-wide home sites. These homes range from approximately 3,500 to 5,500+ square feet and offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3- to 5-car garages. Exterior designs feature Classic, Modern, and Transitional options.





“This new phase at Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection will offer home shoppers an exceptional opportunity to live in a community that combines luxury with a natural setting,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in Houston.”

Toll Brothers at Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection offers easy access to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 45, Hardy Toll Road, and U.S. Highway 59. The community features award-winning resort-style amenities, including a state-of-the-art amenity center, resort-style pool, event lawn, and hiking and biking trails. Residents also have the convenience of an onsite Lifestyle Director, as well as proximity to local parks, shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Sales Center and model home are located at 4254 Hollow Wind Way in Spring, Texas. For more information on Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection and Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c4322ee-a430-4043-8f31-25f4c573378a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection by Toll Brothers New Toll Brothers home sites released in Woodson's Reserve - Magnolia Collection, located in Spring, Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.