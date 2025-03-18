Birchtech Affirms Support for EPA Deregulatory Actions to Support U.S. Energy Needs Leveraging American Clean Coal-Fired Power Plants

CORSICANA, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX:BCHT) (OTCQB:BCHT), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced a statement to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Richard MacPherson.

Fellow Shareholders,

The EPA’s recent reconsideration of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) and Clean Power Plan 2.0 represents a pivotal, positive shift in the regulatory landscape for the coal industry and reinforces the need for Birchtech’s patented mercury emissions capture technologies, which ensures that power generated from coal operates “clean” with extremely low emissions. It is our understanding that the proposed rollback announced by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on March 12, 2025, is not an elimination of all mercury emissions regulations known as MATS (“Mercury Air Toxic Standards”) but rather a reconsideration of the more stringent standards introduced by the Biden administration, which significantly tightened emissions limits beyond historical levels. By revisiting these regulations, we believe that the EPA aims to prevent premature coal-fired power plant (“Coal Plant”) closures and per President Trump, bring hundreds of shuttered coal plants back online, ensuring energy reliability at a time of surging electricity demand due to the growth in A.I. and other factors. For Birchtech, this shift presents an opportunity to continue providing cost-effective, highly efficient mercury capture solutions to an industry that remains subject to MATS mercury emissions standards reaffirming the need for the Company’s patented technologies in clean air.

While some may view deregulation as a challenge on its face, the reality is that the fundamental need for mercury emissions control remains vital. Even with the rollback of the Clean Power Plan 2.0, the Biden-era MATS revisions, existing EPA MATS rules still mandate mercury mitigation in coal-fired power plants. The market for mercury emissions capture remains robust, and Birchtech’s proven technology is well-positioned to meet the needs of operators seeking compliance solutions that balance environmental responsibility with economic feasibility. Moreover, state-level regulations and voluntary corporate sustainability initiatives will continue to drive demand for emissions reduction beyond the levels required by the original MATS regulations.

The extended operational life of coal plants under this policy shift – when paired with the President’s desire to bring shuttered coal plants back online – also ensures a longer runway for Birchtech’s core business. The additional MATS regulations introduced during the Biden Administration would have led to the closure of many coal plants by or prior to 2027, potentially destabilizing energy markets and limiting grid reliability across the country. Conversely, the proposed rollback provides utilities with more flexibility, encouraging coal plants to remain operational longer, allowing them to invest in optimized emissions solutions rather than facing abrupt shutdowns, and potentially even bringing shuttered coal plants back online. This transition aligns well with Birchtech’s mission to support cleaner coal operations through innovative and cost-efficient mercury capture methods. As long as coal produces power, Birchtech will ensure cleaner air.

Looking ahead, Birchtech remains committed to working alongside industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies to provide clarity and reliable solutions amid an evolving landscape. While legal challenges to the rollback are expected, the long-term outlook for emissions compliance remains strong. By proactively engaging in these regulatory discussions and continuing to innovate in emissions control technology, Birchtech is well-positioned to support the industry’s ongoing need for environmental compliance, even in a shifting regulatory environment.

Sincerely,

Richard MacPherson

President & Chief Executive Officer

Birchtech Corp.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this communication, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

