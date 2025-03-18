Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,114 in the last 365 days.

Kronos Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a biopharmaceutical company, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024, were $112.4 million.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million. For the full year of 2024, research and development expenses were $48.7 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $3.4 million.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million. For the full year of 2024, general and administrative expenses were $24.6 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $5.8 million.
  • Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring: Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $11.6 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. For the full year of 2024, Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $29.5 million, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $18.7 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $4.9 million.
  • Net loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.8 million, or $0.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $2.2 million. Net loss for the full-year 2024 was $86.1 million, or $1.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $14.1 million.

About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that has historically focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and autoimmune diseases. In November 2024, we announced a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value, including, but not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, or other strategic transactions. Our activities to evaluate and pursue potential strategic alternatives may not result in any transaction or enhance stockholder value. Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.


Kronos Bio, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
    2024     2023       2024     2023  
Revenue $ 2,270     $ 2,286     $ 9,848     $ 6,288  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   8,409       18,704       48,664       84,515  
General and administrative   4,924       9,213       24,616       38,974  
Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring   16,091       1,960       29,455       4,876  
Total operating expenses   29,424       29,877       102,735       128,365  
Loss from operations   (27,154 )     (27,591 )     (92,887 )     (122,077 )
Other income (expense), net:              
Interest income and other expense, net   1,341       2,271       6,808       9,404  
Total other income (expense), net   1,341       2,271       6,808       9,404  
Net loss   (25,813 )     (25,320 )     (86,079 )     (112,673 )
Other comprehensive income (loss):              
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (15 )     274       (10 )     811  
Net comprehensive loss $ (25,828 )   $ (25,046 )   $ (86,089 )   $ (111,862 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 )   $ (0.43 )   $ (1.43 )   $ (1.95 )
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   60,344       58,268       60,070       57,744  
 


Kronos Bio, Inc.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Cash, cash equivalents and investments $         112,422   $         174,986
Total assets $         124,363   $         213,279
Total liabilities $         36,783   $         54,201
Total stockholders’ equity $         87,580   $         159,078
            

Contact:
denise@redhousecomms.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kronos Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more