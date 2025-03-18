Governor Newsom continues supporting Los Angeles business, fire recovery workers with funding, educational workplace safety outreach

California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), California State Labor Commissioner, and representatives from Los Angeles Community Based Organizations (CBOs) will issue $25 million in funding for the CWOP to support 89 community-based organizations across the state.

CWOP is a DIR partnership with CBOs to provide critical information about workplace protections, labor rights, and health and safety measures for workers in high-risk industries. The outreach work will help notify workers and businesses about vital health and safety protections, hazard prevention, and other worker protections for people and businesses helping Los Angeles cleanup and rebuild.

Today’s actions build on multiple efforts across the state to support workers and businesses who are helping the Los Angeles community recover and rebuild.

And California has worked with local communities and federal and local providers to help businesses and workers in many ways, including: