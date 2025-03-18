Governor Newsom continues supporting Los Angeles business, fire recovery workers with funding, educational workplace safety outreach
California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), Department of Industrial Relations (DIR), California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), California State Labor Commissioner, and representatives from Los Angeles Community Based Organizations (CBOs) will issue $25 million in funding for the CWOP to support 89 community-based organizations across the state.
CWOP is a DIR partnership with CBOs to provide critical information about workplace protections, labor rights, and health and safety measures for workers in high-risk industries. The outreach work will help notify workers and businesses about vital health and safety protections, hazard prevention, and other worker protections for people and businesses helping Los Angeles cleanup and rebuild.
Today’s actions build on multiple efforts across the state to support workers and businesses who are helping the Los Angeles community recover and rebuild.
And California has worked with local communities and federal and local providers to help businesses and workers in many ways, including:
- Supporting workers and employers: The Employment Development Department (EDD) supports workers with unemployment, disability insurance, or Paid Family Leave benefits, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for those who do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits. The Governor took action to extend payroll tax deadlines and reporting requirements—a move that has helped thousands of businesses in the Los Angeles area. Employers can request a 60-day extension on payroll reports and taxes, or participate in the Work Sharing program.
- On-the-ground advisors for small businesses: Over 200 business advisors from Small Business Support Centers help answer questions about economic recovery, loan application processes, insurance, employee and workforce support, and business planning.
- Providing resources for recovery: CalOSBA launched a Resource Guide for small businesses impacted by the wildfires through its Outsmart Disaster website.
- Financial assistance for businesses: The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) loan programs help businesses from one to 750 employees affected by the LA wildfires. Disaster Relief Loan Guarantee Program (DRLGP) issues loan guarantees up to 95%.
- Expediting contractor licensing: The Contractor State Licensing Board (CSLB) is rapidly processing licensing applications to continue expediting efforts to rebuild homes and businesses.
- Helping fire survivors rebuild safely: CSLB is also partnering with state agencies to promote California-licensed contractors for repairs or to rebuild their homes or businesses. CSLB’s Disaster Hotline 1-800-962-1125 and online Disaster Help Center also provided valuable support to survivors.
- Protecting against unlicensed contractors: Investigation teams notified the public that it is a felony to contract without a license in a California disaster area, urged consumers to always check licenses before hiring a contractor, and recommended reporting any unlicensed activity immediately by filing complaints at www2.cslb.ca.gov.
- Helping licensees rebuild their businesses: The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, the Board of Accountancy, and other DCA boards rescheduled licensing examinations at no charge and are issuing duplicate licenses for original licenses lost in the fires.
- Governor Newsom also issued multiple executive orders to help speed rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors.
