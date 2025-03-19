OPIC Technologies, Inc. Pioneers 3D Livestream Technology, Offering a New Way to Explore the World

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., a leader in 3D livestream innovation, is redefining how people experience remote locations through immersive digital experiences. With advancements in real-time 3D video technology, OPIC is making it possible to explore distant landscapes, cultural landmarks, and live events from anywhere in the world—without ever leaving home.

This groundbreaking approach to digital exploration provides users with a heightened sense of presence, allowing them to see, hear, and interact with remote environments in a way that traditional video cannot match. Unlike conventional livestreaming, which flattens real-world experiences into two dimensions, OPIC’s 3D livestreaming technology captures depth, motion, and spatial perspective, offering a more natural and engaging way to observe global destinations.

Educational institutions, travel enthusiasts, and cultural organizations are already beginning to integrate OPIC’s technology into their programs. Whether it’s students virtually walking through ancient ruins, audiences attending live performances in distant cities, or travelers previewing destinations before booking a trip, the applications of 3D livestreaming are limitless.

“Experiencing a place through traditional media has always been a one-dimensional process,” said Bob Douglas,CEO at OPIC Technologies, Inc. “By bringing depth and perspective into livestreaming, we’re enabling people to connect with the world in a way that feels more authentic, making distant locations feel within reach.”

As the demand for immersive digital experiences continues to grow, OPIC Technologies is at the forefront of this shift, developing tools that make exploration more accessible and engaging for everyone.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a pioneering company in 3D livestream technology, dedicated to transforming how people experience remote locations and live events. By combining cutting-edge imaging, real-time depth capture, and interactive streaming, OPIC enables users to explore the world with a heightened sense of presence and immersion. From virtual travel and education to entertainment and industry applications, OPIC’s technology is redefining digital engagement. Headquartered in Orlando, OPIC continues to push the boundaries of immersive media.



