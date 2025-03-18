Ropers Elevates Nine to Partner, Of Counsel, Senior Associate, and Associate

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropers Majeski, a multi-service law firm representing clients in litigation and transactions nationally and internationally, is pleased to announce the promotion of eight attorneys, five of whom have been elevated to partner status, as well as the addition of two new lateral partners to the firm.

Ropers Majeski’s Chairman Geoffrey Heineman says, “We take great pride in recognizing these outstanding attorneys' hard work and dedication. Their advancements reflect their individual achievements and demonstrate our firm’s ongoing commitment to excellence and growth.”

Elevated Partners:

Kirill M. Devyatov** (Menlo Park) has more than 12 years of experience representing corporate and individual clients in complex commercial disputes. His practice focuses on breach of contract, shareholder disputes, business fraud claims, intellectual property misappropriation, unfair competition, and insurance litigation.

Ruby Helsley** (Menlo Park) has extensive experience in all facets of insurance coverage counseling and litigation. She has also defended and prosecuted bad faith and declaratory relief cases and has served as monitoring counsel.

Billy Kim* (New York) focuses on New York State Labor Law and construction litigation and general liability matters. His experience includes successfully defending sports and recreational venues and operators, telecommunications companies, premises owners, and building developers and managers in premises liability litigation and personal injury matters.

Elevated Of Counsel:

Wesley A. Wong** (Menlo Park) handles civil litigation in state and federal courts. He has experience defending and prosecuting various civil suits in the areas of general and professional liability and has resolved litigation at all stages, including at trial.

Elevated Senior Associate:

Paula B. Nystrom* (San Jose) has extensive litigation experience in California state and federal courts, handling a wide range of complex civil litigation matters with a focus on intellectual property, business, and commercial law.

Elevated Associates:

Hayden W. Fredrick* (Menlo Park) represents clients in a wide range of litigation matters, including the resolution of commercial, insurance, and real estate disputes.

Emily M. Karpen* (Los Angeles) has experience in business and complex litigation, insurance litigation, class actions, and health law matters.

Camille Legendre* (Menlo Park) focuses her practice on corporate, business, and intellectual property matters.

Allyson R. Wolloch*** (New York) has experience in various commercial and insurance litigation matters.

* elevation effective December 1, 2024

** elevation effective January 1, 2025

*** elevation effective March 1, 2025

About Ropers Majeski

Ropers Majeski began 75 years ago, counseling clients in construction, real estate, employment law, insurance, intellectual property, and commercial litigation, and transactions. With more than 100 lawyers in 8 offices worldwide, we offer clients coast-to-coast transactional and litigation legal representation. Our clients include leading corporations, start-ups and emerging companies, and municipalities and government agencies. Large and established or new and feisty, Ropers Majeski's strategic legal representation helps our clients meet their goals.

Contacts:

Kalisha M. Crawford

Director of Marketing & Business Development

Ropers Majeski PC

(213) 312-2074

kalisha.crawford@ropers.com

