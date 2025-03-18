'Grandparenting on the Spectrum' Helps Families Build Stronger Bonds Amid Autism Challenges

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer M. Kaufman , author, educational consultant, and Principal of EPIC School in Paramus, NJ, is pleased to announce the release of her new book, " Grandparenting on the Spectrum: A Journey From Both Sides of the Desk ." Coinciding with Autism Awareness Month in April, this resource uniquely combines Kaufman’s extensive professional expertise in autism education with her personal experiences as the grandmother of a child on the autism spectrum.At its core, "Grandparenting on the Spectrum" addresses a significant gap in existing autism resources by specifically focusing on the essential role grandparents play within families affected by autism. The book is crafted to help grandparents navigate the complex emotional landscape, while providing practical strategies to effectively support their grandchildren and adult children.Drawing from over two decades of experience in special education and her role as Principal at EPIC School, Kaufman offers readers thoughtful advice on connecting meaningfully with grandchildren who experience the world differently. Central themes include understanding unique communication needs, supporting adult children throughout the diagnostic journey and beyond, and creating inclusive environments for family gatherings and special occasions."Grandparents play a crucial role in the support system for children with autism and their parents, but they often feel unprepared or unsure of how to best connect with their grandchildren," Kaufman states. "My unique position as both an educator specializing in autism and a grandmother living this journey provides insights that can help other grandparents navigate this special relationship."The book’s narrative is enhanced by Kaufman’s personal anecdotes and professional insights, providing relatable and actionable guidance. Highlights include innovative approaches like Kaufman's "Take What You Like and Leave the Rest" emails, practical tips for sensory-friendly interactions, and strategies for maintaining strong familial bonds despite geographical distances.Additionally, Kaufman has launched related speaking engagements and consulting services, designed for autism support groups, grandparent organizations, and educational institutions. Her offerings include personalized workshops and one-on-one consultations, enabling families to directly benefit from her dual perspective."Grandparenting on the Spectrum" is now available in eBook, hardcover, and paperback formats on Amazon , priced between $9.99 and $19.99.For more information, please visit www.grandparentingonthespectrum.com About the AuthorJennifer M. Kaufman M.A.Ed.L., M.S.E.T. has served as the principal of EPIC School, a school specializing in education for students with autism spectrum disorders in Paramus, New Jersey, for almost 5 years. She brings 20 years of professional experience in special education to her work. As the grandmother of Ben, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3 she has navigated the personal journey of grandparenting a child on the spectrum while supporting her daughter through the challenges and joys of raising a child with autism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.