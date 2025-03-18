D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. Announces Participation in MATTA Fair 2025 with Exclusive Travel Packages

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming MATTA Fair 2025, scheduled from April 18 to 20 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. During this prominent travel exhibition, visitors will have exclusive access to special travel packages designed to provide unique and personalized experiences to diverse destinations across Asia and Europe.Established in 2009, D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd.operates from its headquarters in Malaysia and maintains international branch offices in Kerala, India, and Bali, Indonesia. Renowned for meticulously crafted honeymoon packages, D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. excels in providing romantic getaways to coveted destinations such as Bali, the Maldives, and Kerala. Additionally, the agency offers an extensive selection of tour packages covering Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, and popular European locales, ensuring memorable experiences for travelers of all interests.At the MATTA Fair 2025, D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. will feature its exclusive travel packages at special promotional rates, catering to various preferences and budgets. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore thoughtfully designed Europe tour packages, capturing the continent's vibrant cities, rich history, and breathtaking natural beauty. The fair will also showcase tailored Bali honeymoon packages available in both luxurious villa settings and renowned hotels, ideal for couples seeking unique romantic experiences.“We are excited to bring our exclusive travel packages to the MATTA Fair 2025,” says Ms. Anezah Ikbaal, representative of D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. “This event provides an excellent platform for us to connect with travelers, showcase our diverse travel offerings, and offer personalized and unforgettable experiences at special prices.”Visitors to the D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. booth at MATTA Fair, located in HALL 8: Booth Num: 2A29 Level 2, can expect personalized consultations with experienced travel advisors who will help tailor packages to suit individual travel preferences and requirements. The agency’s commitment to flexibility and customization ensures that travelers can curate journeys precisely matching their unique tastes and budgets.Admission to the MATTA Fair is free, with the event running daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. For the convenience of attendees, complimentary shuttle services will operate between KL Sentral, Sunway Putra Mall, and the event venue, MITEC.For more information about D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd., please visit https://www.dasiatravels.com/ About D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd.D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. is a registered travel agency company (KPL No: 6640) operating since 2009, with headquarters in Malaysia and branch offices in Kerala, India, and Bali, Indonesia. The agency specializes in honeymoon packages to Bali, the Maldives, and Kerala, and offers a comprehensive range of tour packages to destinations including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, and Europe.In addition to its Malaysia operations, D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd. also collaborates with Asia Medan Travels , an Indonesia-based tour agency specializing in Medan Lake Toba tours, Bali honeymoons, and Lombok tours. This partnership enhances the agency's ability to provide comprehensive travel solutions across Southeast Asia. The agency also partners with Asian Trails India , an India-based tour agency specializing in Kerala, Golden Triangle India tour packages, Shimla Manali, and Kashmir packages, and known for its Muslim-friendly travel services. These collaborations significantly enhance D Asia Travels Sdn. Bhd.’s capacity to offer comprehensive travel solutions across Southeast Asia and beyond.

