Flow Brings Major Brands & Creators to OpenSea 2.0 Ushering in a New Generation of NFTs & Fan Engagement

George Town, Cayman Islands, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow , the leading platform for digital consumer experiences, gaming, and application development, is ushering in the next generation of NFTs and fan engagement by bringing today’s most recognizable brands to the biggest marketplace for digital collectibles, OpenSea.

Today, Flow announces that NBA Top Shot is available for trading on OpenSea’s newly unveiled OS2 , connecting this iconic digital collection to a wider audience. This expansion reinforces Flow’s position as the go-to blockchain for mainstream adoption, trusted by global brands, artists, and creators looking to tap into the decentralized marketplace.

Flow has established itself as the trusted home to some of the most culturally relevant global brands and IP like NFL ALL DAY, Disney Pinnacle, Ticketmaster, and of course, NBA Top Shot—built by Dapper Labs, one of the leading app developers building on Flow.

NBA Top Shot has been a pioneer in the digital collectibles space, gaining prominence during the 2021 NFT boom and peaking at $45 million in daily sales. Today, it is directly integrated to the league’s own app, bringing Web3-powered engagement to millions of everyday fans, and continues to be an indispensable hub for sports enthusiasts. Now, with NBA Top Shot officially launching on OpenSea by way of Flow, fans can buy, sell, and trade moments on the largest NFT marketplace, unlocking new opportunities for holders to acquire and trade with an even wider community. The move welcomes the next wave of interest and investment for millions of fans and collectors around the globe looking for innovative new ways to connect with their favorite teams and players.

"Flow isn’t just where brands build—it’s where fandom thrives," said Matt Nofi, Growth at Flow. "The NBA has been building on Flow for four years, deepening its commitment year after year and creating richer experiences for the league’s super fans. Flow’s technology enables brands to form more meaningful relationships with their communities—allowing them to understand their fans’ passions, reward engagement, and create an entirely new kind of interactive experience. This is the future of fandom, and it’s happening on Flow."

In addition to NBA Top Shot, new collections from MLow, Mnewbis, and Blac were also recently added to OpenSea via Flow. Taking note of the blockchain’s commitment to supporting innovative creators, these artists chose Flow to power their next chapter.

Flow’s commitment to the world of NFTs goes all the way back to the early developments of the technology. Dieter Shirley, former CTO of Dapper Labs and current Chief System Architect at Flow, is the author and principal sponsor of the ERC-721 proposal—the very standard that established how NFTs are tracked and transferred across different applications. Shirley also co-created CryptoKitties, one of the first mainstream NFT projects, laying the groundwork for today’s digital economy.

Through market shifts and evolving trends, Flow has remained steadfast in delivering the infrastructure necessary for mass adoption. With the NFT market poised for growth—expected to expand by $84.13 billion between 2025 and 2029, according to a recent Technavio report—Flow is ensuring that brands, creators, and collectors alike are positioned for success in this next chapter.

"We set out to build Flow because as developers we deeply understood the challenges of building NFTs and apps,” said Shirley. “Supporting innovation has been our goal from day one. Whether it's introducing the lowest gas fees on OpenSea for creators, or bringing the biggest brands to an even larger audience through this partnership – driving this space forward is what Flow has always been about.”

Flow is the leading blockchain designed by app developers for app developers, providing a decentralized platform that anyone can access, everyone can trust, and no one can censor or block. Trusted by leading brands like the NBA, the NFL and Disney, Flow is built for mainstream adoption, powering the next generation of digital consumer experiences across collectibles, apps, social platforms, and gaming.

