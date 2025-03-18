On Friday, the FDA issued a Letter to Health Care Providers to notify providers that we are aware that the United States is experiencing interruptions in the supply of hemodialysis bloodlines (also referred to as set, tubing, blood, with and without anti-regurgitation valve) because of recent supplier issues. The FDA has updated the medical device shortage list to include hemodialysis bloodlines (product code FJK). The disruption in availability of this device is expected to impact patient care and may require adjustments to the clinical management of patients requiring acute or chronic hemodialysis. The FDA expects the duration of this shortage to extend through early fall of 2025. The FDA is recommending health care providers experiencing delays in the supply of hemodialysis bloodlines consider strategies to conserve their use. Health care providers should use their clinical judgment in development and implementation of conservation strategies. The Letter to Health Care Providers includes important information about the hemodialysis bloodline shortage including:

Additional information about hemodialysis bloodline products affected.

Recommendations for health care providers.

Actions that the FDA is taking to assess and mitigate the risk.

Instructions for reporting problems with a device.