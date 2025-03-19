eCommunity™ Fiber Welcomes IntelliPop to Its Open-Access Network

eCommunity™ Fiber builds and operates open-access fiber networks, focusing on bringing high-speed internet and smart city infrastructure to underserved communities. Intellipop, a Utah-based provider, delivers high-quality fiber and fixed wireless internet with exceptional customer service across Utah and the West.

JONESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leader in expanding high-speed fiber internet to underserved areas, is excited to announce a new partnership with Intellipop, a founder operated internet service provider based in Payson, Utah. This strategic collaboration aims to significantly broaden Intellipop’s customer reach, enabling them to augment their comprehensive internet services with eCommunity’s extensive, open-access fiber network.

Founded in 2014, Intellipop has rapidly established itself at the forefront of high-quality, reliable internet services without hidden fees, contracts, or data limits. Operating primarily in Utah with services in Idaho, Wyoming and Texas, Intellipop is known for its commitment to customer experience and transparency. Partnering with eCommunity™ Fiber positions Intellipop to offer its expert services to an expanded audience, utilizing eCommunity’s robust fiber network for superior internet connectivity.

Antwon Alsobrook, CEO of eCommunity™ Fiber expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with Intellipop marks an exciting expansion for eCommunity™ Fiber. This partnership allows us to bring Intellipop’s exceptional service and customer-focused approach to a broader market, enhancing the internet experience for many more customers in our national expansion. We are proud to support Intellipop in their mission to provide high-quality, reliable internet access without the typical restrictions and hidden costs.”

A spokesperson for Intellipop added, “Partnering with eCommunity™ Fiber is a significant step for Intellipop as we continue to grow and serve more communities. This collaboration enables us to offer our customers better connectivity and service reliability. We are committed to giving our customers the best onboarding and continuing experience with their fiber services while expanding our reach through eCommunity’s open-access network.”

Intellipop’s involvement in this partnership highlights its dedication to providing high-quality and reliable service while delivering a better customer experience with no data caps and a commitment to protecting user privacy, Intellipop sets a new standard for what customers should expect from their internet service provider.

As this partnership progresses, eCommunity™ and Intellipop are poised to make significant strides in enhancing digital infrastructure and connectivity for their customers. This initiative is expected to serve as a model for future collaborations, ensuring that more communities enjoy digital experiences of the highest quality.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is at the forefront of community transformation, providing essential high-speed fiber cable integration for internet access in underserved regions. Its pioneering open-access model facilitates the construction, ownership, and management of fiber networks that connect residents and businesses to a wide range of service providers, ensuring greater consumer choice, superior service, and competitive costs.

About Intellipop

Intellipop is a locally owned fiber and fixed wireless internet service provider headquartered in Payson, Utah. They own and operate a fixed wireless network in the Payson/Santaquin area and offer internet services on several open-access fiber networks in Utah and the West. Intellipop’s vision is to create a responsive internet service provider that offers high-quality and reliable service while providing customers with the high level of customer service they expect.



