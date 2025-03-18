STARDEER Establishes $10 Million SOL Ecosystem Fund to Support Solana Ecosystem Development

New York, NY, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading compliant digital asset trading platform STARDEER.com today officially announced the establishment of a $10 million SOL ecosystem support fund to foster the incubation of Solana ecosystem projects, provide liquidity support, incentivize developers, and more, aiming to accelerate the development of the Solana ecosystem and drive innovation in the global Web 3.0 industry.









STARDEER Promotes Solana Ecosystem Prosperity with $10 Million Fund for Quality Projects

As one of the fastest-growing public chains, Solana has attracted widespread attention from global developers and investors due to its high throughput and low transaction costs. To further promote innovative development within the Solana ecosystem, the STARDEER platform will support Solana ecosystem projects through the following initiatives:





- Early Project Incubation: Providing seed funding for early-stage Solana ecosystem startups to help development teams quickly launch and expand their businesses.

- Liquidity Mining Incentives: Offering liquidity support to attract more users and institutions to participate in the Solana ecosystem, enhancing market trading depth.

- Developer Reward Program: Establishing special awards to incentivize global developers to contribute quality DApps (decentralized applications) and innovative financial tools to the Solana ecosystem.

- Solana Ecosystem Listing Support: Creating a dedicated Solana ecosystem trading area on the STARDEER exchange, offering zero-fee listing support to help quality projects enter the global market.









The CEO of STARDEER stated, “The innovative potential of the Solana ecosystem is immense. We hope to support the growth of outstanding projects through this special fund and help global investors discover and invest in quality assets within the Solana ecosystem.”

STARDEER Platform: Supporting Solana Ecosystem Development and Promoting Global Blockchain Innovation

As one of the world’s most influential compliant digital asset trading platforms, STARDEER.com is committed to promoting blockchain technology innovation while ensuring the safety and transparency of all transactions through compliant operations.









SOL Trading Area Officially Launched with 50% Temporary Fee Reduction

To encourage more users to participate in the Solana ecosystem, the STARDEER platform has launched a SOL trading area and introduced a 50% reduction in SOL trading fees. This initiative covers transactions of several Solana ecosystem tokens, including SOL, BONK, RAY, Jupiter, and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL), further enhancing market liquidity.

Global Compliant Operations to Ensure Investment Security

STARDEER holds multiple financial licenses, including US MSB, EU MiCA, and Singapore PSA, and strictly adheres to AML and KYC regulatory standards, ensuring all transactions comply with global regulatory requirements to protect investor rights.









Top Industry Security Technology to Ensure Asset Safety

Utilizing MPC (multi-party computation) key management, cold-hot wallet separation, and AI trading risk control, STARDEER provides the highest level of security for Solana ecosystem investors.

Efficient Trading System Supporting Web 3.0 Ecosystem Development

The STARDEER trading system boasts a matching capacity of 3 million TPS, providing a smooth trading experience and ensuring stable and efficient trading of Solana ecosystem assets.

STARDEER.com Joins Hands with the Solana Ecosystem to Build a Global Blockchain Innovation Future

Through the $10 million SOL ecosystem support fund and new user registration benefit programs, STARDEER further demonstrates its industry leadership in the global digital asset market. As a compliant, secure, and efficient digital asset trading platform, STARDEER is committed to driving blockchain technology innovation, ensuring that investors can participate in digital asset trading in a safe, transparent, and compliant environment.

STARDEER.com: The World’s Leading Compliant Digital Asset Trading Platform Supporting Innovative Development in the Digital Economy.

