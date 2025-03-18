Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Ubud, Bali Makes its Debut on 50 Best Discovery

50 Best spotlights venues from more destinations than ever before, with the additions of new restaurants, bars and hotels on the 50 Best Discovery platform

NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve has made its debut in the in-depth collection of city guides, 50 Best Discovery. Following the addition of more than 500 new venues to the platform in February 2025, more than a hundred cities and towns are represented on 50 Best Discovery for the first time, spotlighting even more dining, drinking and travel destinations around the world.The new additions feature more than 240 restaurants, 100 bars and 170 hotels. With this latest refresh, 50 Best Discovery now features 3,700+ hospitality establishments worldwide, showcasing the diversity and excellence of the hospitality industry. Each venue, including Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is selected after receiving a certain number of votes from the expert voting Academies that create 50 Best’s world-leading global and regional lists.Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a tranquil haven nestled along the Ayung River in Ubud, Bali. The resort offers luxurious villas and suites, each designed to blend with the surrounding lush jungle and rice paddies. Guests can enjoy holistic “Disconnect to Reconnect” wellness experiences, private dining, and personalized service, making it a serene escape for those seeking ultimate relaxation."The debut of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, on 50 Best Discovery is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team in delivering exceptional and unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are deeply honored to be recognized on such a prestigious platform, which highlights the very best in global hospitality. This achievement not only celebrates our luxurious accommodations and services but also reinforces our commitment to offering immersive, bespoke experiences that connect guests with the beauty and culture of Ubud, Bali. We are excited to share this milestone with our community and look forward to welcoming even more discerning travelers to our sanctuary in the heart of Bali.", says Masanori Hosoya, General Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.A highly curated guide, 50 Best Discovery is the ultimate reference tool for discerning travellers, diners and cocktail-lovers. A combination of more than 3,000 Academy members — who are experts in their local restaurant, bar and hotel scenes — vote for the venues that feature on the platform. This means those following 50 Best Discovery are being guided by the world’s foremost restaurant, bar and travel connoisseurs. 50 Best Discovery operates as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants, bars, and hotels, though is not itself a ranking. 50 Best is ultimately responsible for the curation of the database. Restaurants, bars and hotels cannot apply to be part of 50 Best Discovery.For more information on 50 Best Discovery, please visit the website here: https://www.theworlds50best.com/discovery/ About 50 Best Discovery50 Best Discovery is an in-depth collection of city guides, which houses 3,700+ venues on a digital platform. With more than 700 cities and towns around the world included, 50 Best Discovery is designed to showcase more of lesser-known venues and cities in addition to well-known establishments, through travel guides, features and video content, in order to give the talent and the locations the attention and recognition they deserve and inspire consumers around the world. The result is a more diverse range of expert-recommended restaurants, bars and hotels across the world, offering everything from emerging talent and local favourites, through to fine dining and sophisticated drinking establishments. 50 Best Discovery operates as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants, bars, and hotels, though is not itself a ranking.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveLocated in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, well-being, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. Focusing on three core pillars—wellness, gastronomy, and sustainability—Mandapa creates a holistic and immersive experience for guests seeking renewal, culinary discovery, and a connection to the local environment.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCDelivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.

