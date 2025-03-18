OGE'S Waste Services Expands Waste Management Solutions Across Acadiana

Oge's Waste Services Team Oge's Waste Services Dumpster Rentals

Lafayette Area Business Now Offers Enhanced Dumpster Rental, Concrete Services, and Demolition Solutions

We're proud to offer Acadiana a complete solution for all construction or residential needs. From our flexible dumpster rental options to specialized concrete services and demolition solutions.” — Corey Oge

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGE'S Waste Services , a leading provider of waste management solutions in Acadiana, announces the expansion of their comprehensive service offerings to meet growing construction and renovation demands. Located at 1619 S. Fieldspan Rd. in Duson, the company has enhanced their dumpster rental , concrete washout, concrete contracting, and demolition services to better serve both residential and commercial clients.Tailored Dumpster Rental SolutionsOGE'S Waste Services has expanded their dumpster rental division to offer a more versatile fleet that meets the diverse needs of Acadiana's construction, renovation, and cleanup projects. Their rental inventory now includes 10-yard, 15-yard, 20-yard, and 30-yard roll-off dumpsters to accommodate projects of any size, from small residential renovations to large commercial construction sites.Additionally, the company has introduced specialized concrete dumpsters designed specifically for heavy materials like concrete, brick, stone, and asphalt. These reinforced dumpsters provide an efficient disposal solution for demolition contractors, concrete companies, and construction firms dealing with substantial amounts of heavy debris."We understand that different projects have different waste management requirements," notes Corey Oge. "Our expanded dumpster fleet allows us to provide exactly the right container for each specific job, whether it's a homeowner clearing out years of accumulated items or a contractor managing heavy construction debris."Specialized Concrete ServicesThe company's concrete division has grown to include professional concrete washout services. Their environmentally compliant concrete washout services prevent harmful materials from entering local water systems, while their skilled concrete contractors deliver quality foundations, driveways and patios.OGE'S concrete washout services provide environmental and regulatory benefits for construction projects. By properly containing and treating concrete washout water—which typically contains high pH levels and harmful chemicals—the company helps contractors maintain EPA compliance and avoid costly fines associated with improper disposal. This specialized service also protects local waterways, soil, and wildlife from potential contamination, while simultaneously streamlining job site operations and reducing cleanup time for concrete crews. Contractors partnering with OGE'S for concrete washout services can demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship while focusing on their core construction activities with confidence.Professional Demolition ServicesOGE'S Waste Services has expanded their demolition division to offer a complete range of demolition solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Their demolition services now include house and building demolition, driveway and concrete removal, pool demolition, mobile home removal, property cleanup, and shed and barn demolition.The company's fully licensed and insured demolition team serves the entire Acadiana region, including Lafayette, Youngsville, Broussard, Scott, and surrounding parishes. Each project begins with a thorough assessment and customized demolition strategy, with the team managing everything from permit coordination to utility disconnections and complete site cleanup.For residential clients, OGE'S offers specialized services like pool demolition with both complete and partial removal options, giving homeowners cost-effective solutions to reclaim valuable yard space. Their mobile home removal service handles every phase from utility disconnections to structure demolition.Commitment to Environmental ResponsibilityAll services offered by OGE'S Waste Services are delivered with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. The company implements waste reduction strategies, recycles materials whenever possible, and ensures all disposal practices meet or exceed regulatory requirements.About OGE'S Waste ServicesFounded to provide reliable waste management solutions to the Acadiana region, OGE'S Waste Services has built a reputation for dependability, quality, and customer satisfaction. Based in Duson, LA, they serve residential and commercial clients throughout Lafayette Parish and surrounding areas.For more information about dumpster rentals, concrete services, or demolition needs, contact OGE'S Waste Services at 337-654-8951 or visit their location at 1619 S. Fieldspan Rd., Duson, LA 70529 - https://www.ogeswasteservices.com/

