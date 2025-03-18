Last Year’s Average Tax Refund Was Over $3,000: Here's Why You Should File Your Return Now

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the tax return deadline just weeks away on April 15, experts say it's essential to file as soon as possible. People may be delaying their filing due to confusion around IRS layoffs and uncertainty around if and when new tax proposals will pass. There is no reason to wait to file since these proposals will not impact the 2024 taxes you are filing now. The IRS will maintain essential operations throughout tax season − so why wait to get your refund?

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Last tax season, the average tax refund was over $3,000. In fact, IRS latest filing statistics for week ending March 7, 2025 reports that refunds are up 5.7% over last year with an average refund amount of $3,324. With rising costs and current economic concerns, there's no reason to delay. File your taxes now to get closer to your refund.

Whether you would like to file your taxes yourself or have a tax expert do your taxes for you, Intuit TurboTax provides a fast and stress-free tax filing solution for you. Thousands of TurboTax Live experts are available now to do your taxes from start to finish virtually or in person and take them off your plate.

Plus, if you used TurboTax Full Service last season, you can work with the same expert again this year.

The tax deadline is rapidly approaching, so no matter how you file, don’t wait and get your taxes done now!

Learn more at: turbotax.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Greene-Lewis, lisa_greene-lewis@intuit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.