Louvre Art Shopping 2025 Artist Preview: Wang Guang-Hwa

Kasashima Gallery will present “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail” at Carrousel du Louvre in April, blending Japanese craftsmanship with Chinese art. Wang Guang-Hwa will showcase his unique mastery of traditional Chinese painting on Kyo folding fans.

Participant of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”: Asian artist Wang Guang-Hwa. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (MERXWIRE) – The Art Shopping 2025 – Salon International d’Art Contemporain (Spring Edition) is set to make a spectacular debut in April at the Carrousel du Louvre, Paris. At this highly anticipated exhibition, Kasashima Gallery will present a special themed project, “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, which merges Japanese craftsmanship with Chinese artistry. The project invites multiple Asian artists to showcase the aesthetics of Eastern art on Kyo Folding Fans.

This report will introduce the participating artists of “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail”, offering an in-depth look at their artistic concepts and the unique characteristics of their works. Through this exploration, readers will gain insight into the diverse facets of contemporary art and experience creative perspectives shaped by Asian cultural influences. Our featured artist in this edition is Wang Guang-Hwa.

Wang Guang-Hwa is renowned in the art world for his profound painting expertise and distinctive artistic style. Having dedicated decades to studying traditional Chinese art, he excels not only in calligraphy but also in employing masterful brush techniques and intricate compositions to create works rich in depth and emotional resonance. His paintings demonstrate a deep mastery of traditional techniques while incorporating his unique perspective and innovative expressions, earning him high acclaim in the art community.

For this exhibition, three of his works will be presented in a digital layout and crafted into Kyo Folding Fans, allowing a wider audience to appreciate the profound philosophy and aesthetics embedded in traditional Chinese art.

Wang Guang-Hwa’s Artwork: “Happiness, Longevity, Health, and Peace”. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

“Happiness, Longevity, Health, and Peace” is created on colored xuan paper, utilizing the Clerical Script, which conveys a sense of solidity and stability, with rounded, flowing lines that showcase a unique artistic elegance. The ancient, elegant style of the Clerical Script complements the texture of the colored xuan paper, further enhancing the meaning of the characters. This fusion creates an overall atmosphere of calm dignity, prosperity, and peace. Each stroke and brushstroke in the piece carries the artist’s heartfelt blessings, symbolizing the artist’s wishes for happiness, longevity, health, and peace.

Wang Guang-Hwa’s Artwork: “Mountains in Spring’s Embrace”. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

“Mountains in Spring’s Embrace” is a delicate portrayal of the undulating mountains and the layers of light and clouds, capturing an ethereal atmosphere that invites viewers to sense the breath and pulse of the landscape. The layers of mountains and forests in the composition create a sense of timeless tranquility, perfectly embodying the serene harmony of nature. This artwork not only expresses the vitality and beauty of the natural world but also conveys a deep reverence and emotional connection to the Earth.

A total of 20 artists from Taiwan and Japan have been invited by Kasashima Gallery to participate in the “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail” themed project. The exhibited works encompass various forms, including Chinese ink painting, traditional calligraphy, hard pen calligraphy, and contemporary art. These works showcase the unique cultural and artistic styles of the East and have garnered significant attention from the art world and international audiences.

From April 4th to April 6th, 2025, Kasashima Gallery’s themed project “La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail” will be showcased at the Carrousel du Louvre, alongside hundreds of artists from around the world. This exhibition is not only a grand event for international artistic exchange but also an excellent opportunity to explore the essence of Eastern art. All art lovers are warmly invited to attend and experience this unique and carefully curated artistic feast.

Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

https://kasashima.art

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.