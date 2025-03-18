Cequence Security Achieves AWS WAF Ready Designation

Cequence's advanced API Protection and Bot Mitigation now available to AWS WAF Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, a pioneer in API security and bot management, today announced that it is now an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Web Application Firewall (WAF) Ready Partner. This designation recognizes Cequence’s solution as validated by AWS Partner Network (APN) Solutions Architects and seamlessly integrates with AWS WAF. AWS WAF, available across all AWS Regions, can be deployed directly from the AWS console, empowering organizations to strengthen their security posture with minimal effort.

Being an AWS WAF Ready Partner differentiates Cequence as an APN member with a product that works with AWS WAF and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers.

AWS WAF Ready Partners help customers quickly identify easy-to-deploy solutions that can help detect, mitigate, and analyze some of the most common Internet threats and vulnerabilities.

Securing web applications has never been more challenging. Fifty-five percent of organizations say protecting their web applications has become more difficult over the past two years, while 93% have faced at least one attack on their web applications and APIs in the past 12 months. This threat landscape is only growing as attackers increasingly harness generative artificial intelligence (AI) to automate and refine their methods.

Today’s organizations face a range of security challenges:

Traditional application attacks: Exploits targeting known vulnerabilities, including OWASP Top 10 risks, along with malware and denial-of-service attacks that disrupt application availability.

Cloud-native architectures and interconnected applications have made APIs prime targets for injection attacks, misconfigurations, and other exploits—often bypassing traditional defenses like WAFs entirely, leaving them even more exposed. Bot and fraud attacks: AI-driven bots are being used at scale for scraping, inventory hoarding, and account fraud, making detection and mitigation increasingly difficult.



Seamlessly securing APIs and applications

Cequence’s Unified API Protection (UAP) platform enhances existing WAFs and API gateways by providing proactive security tailored to modern API architectures. Unlike traditional security tools, UAP offers real-time visibility into both managed and unmanaged APIs, detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and anomalous behavior to prevent threats before they escalate.

By unifying API discovery, compliance enforcement, and threat protection, UAP helps organizations adopt a proactive security posture, safeguarding critical applications, preventing fraud, ensuring compliance, and seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure.

“Achieving the AWS WAF Ready designation strengthens our ability to ensure that AWS customers continue to receive advanced API security solutions,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence. “While WAFs play a role in security, they are not sufficient to combat today’s sophisticated threats. Malicious bots and API-based attacks can bypass traditional defenses. Cequence provides AWS customers with comprehensive protection, addressing the critical security gaps that WAFs may miss.”

