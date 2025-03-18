'Space-Time Teenagers:The Motorcycle'– A Thrilling Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventure for Teens and Young Adults By Chelsea D.Swan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for a journey unlike any other with Space-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle , the debut novel from author Chelsea D. Swan . A spellbinding blend of sci-fi and fantasy, this page-turner invites readers into a world of time travel, friendship, and unforgettable adventures. The book, set to be released on March 1, 2025, will captivate readers who crave exciting twists, mystery, and a touch of magic—all while exploring profound themes of forgiveness, second chances, and the importance of true friendship.In this thrilling young adult novel, Yutori is a teenager reluctant to leave her home for an American boarding school. Despite her reservations, she complies, unknowingly stepping into an adventure that will change her life forever. At school, Yutori forms an unlikely but strong bond with two mischievous twin siblings, Lomber and Barkley. Together, they stumble upon an abandoned dormitory on campus, setting the stage for a series of events that lead to a time machine hidden in plain sight. When a mysterious motorcyclist gifts them a motorcycle and tasks them with transforming it into a time machine, their journey into the unknown begins.But as the trio delves into their exciting new project, they uncover far more than they ever expected. Will the time machine allow them to reunite with lost family members? Or will the challenges of their teenage years, and the tension within their friendship, tear them apart? Filled with twists and turns, Space-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle is a high-energy adventure that keeps readers on the edge of their seats.What Makes "Space-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle" Unique?Chelsea D. Swan’s debut novel delivers a fresh spin on beloved sci-fi and fantasy elements. The incorporation of time travel and dragons, as well as the unique inclusion of the Chinese Zodiac, brings an exciting cultural dimension to the story. Yutori, a female protagonist of Japanese descent, is a relatable and strong character whose journey of self-discovery is enriched by her friendships with Lomber and Barkley.What sets Space-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle apart is its ability to play with classic sci-fi tropes while keeping the plot unpredictable. While the book taps into familiar themes of friendship, adventure, and overcoming adversity, it also delivers moments of humor, magic, and reflection. Readers will find themselves fully immersed in a world where the lines between time and reality blur, making it impossible to put the book down.Themes of Forgiveness and Second ChancesAt its core, Space-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle is a story about forgiveness, growth, and the power of second chances. As Yutori and her friends navigate their relationships and the challenges that arise from their time travel escapades, they learn that the road to healing is often messy but always worth it. The novel emphasizes the importance of true friendship and how it can help overcome even the most difficult of obstacles. Yutori’s journey is one of self-realization, discovering the strength in forgiving others—and herself.This coming-of-age tale resonates with teens and young adults who may feel like they are navigating their own uncertain futures. Through the trials of Yutori, Lomber, and Barkley, readers will be reminded that no matter how far in time one travels, the bonds of friendship and the lessons learned along the way are what truly matter.A Must-Read for Teens and Young AdultsSpace-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle is perfect for readers who love sci-fi, fantasy, and adventure. Its fast-paced narrative, relatable characters, and the thrilling prospect of time travel will appeal to a wide audience. Whether you're drawn to the exploration of deep friendships or the excitement of time-bending mysteries, this book has something for everyone. Fans of classics like Back to the Future or The Chronicles of Narnia will find themselves hooked from the very first page.The novel also features minimal violence, focusing instead on the emotional and intellectual challenges the characters face. There is no explicit content, making it an ideal choice for young adult readers and parents looking for a wholesome yet exciting adventure story.Chelsea D. Swan, a native of Salt Lake City, has been telling stories since she was a young child, creating bedtime tales for her mother. A storyteller at heart, Chelsea's passion for writing continued throughout her school years, where she honed her craft by winning a Reflections Award for storytelling. Although she faced personal challenges early on, including a difficult family situation and struggling grades, she persevered and excelled in high school, even sneaking into advanced classes with gifted students.After high school, Chelsea joined the U.S. Navy, but after returning home due to illness, she pursued a variety of jobs, including plumbing and customer service. Despite these challenges, Chelsea's love for writing remained strong. Today, she works as a housekeeper at a care facility while continuing to write. She is also working on a sequel to Space-Time Teenagers: The Motorcycle and dreams of becoming a full-time writer.Chelsea’s journey as a writer reflects her resilience and determination, making her debut novel all the more inspiring. Her ability to weave together themes of hope, friendship, and adventure will undoubtedly resonate with readers of all ages.

