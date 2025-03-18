Inspecting Pools for Winter Damage Before Swimming Season

The first step in post-winter pool inspection involves examining the pool’s structure for visible cracks, stains, or signs of wear” — William Gunzburg

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As warmer temperatures approach, pool owners must assess the condition of their pools before reopening for the swimming season. Cold weather, heavy rains, and prolonged inactivity can lead to structural and mechanical issues that require attention. A thorough inspection helps identify damage early, preventing costly repairs and ensuring safe water conditions. William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, discusses key areas to inspect when evaluating a pool after winter.Assessing Pool Structure and Surface"The first step in post-winter pool inspection involves examining the pool’s structure for visible cracks, stains, or signs of wear," explains Gunzburg. Winter conditions can cause materials to expand and contract, leading to damage that may affect both the pool’s appearance and functionality.Concrete and Gunite Pools – Look for cracks or rough patches on the surface, as temperature fluctuations may have caused minor fractures that could expand if left unaddressed.Vinyl Liner Pools – Inspect for tears, wrinkles, or loose sections where water may have seeped in and caused damage.Fiberglass Pools – Check for any visible bulges, discoloration, or gel coat damage, which can indicate structural shifts over winter.Detecting and repairing minor surface damage early prevents further deterioration and helps maintain the integrity of the pool.Checking for Water LeaksUnnoticed leaks during the colder months can lead to water loss and increased structural stress. A simple bucket test can help determine if the water level is dropping due to evaporation or an actual leak. Additional areas to inspect include:Skimmers and Return Lines – Cold weather can cause expansion, leading to small cracks or separations in pipes and fittings.Tile and Coping – Loose or missing tiles may indicate water infiltration behind the surface, potentially leading to further damage.Pool Decking and Surrounding Areas – Saturated ground or eroded soil near the pool may suggest an underground leak that requires further investigation.Addressing leaks promptly prevents increased water bills and further damage to surrounding structures.Inspecting Pool Equipment and PlumbingPool equipment should be checked for functionality before restarting the system. A detailed inspection of plumbing, filters, pumps, and heating systems ensures efficiency and prevents potential failures.Pump and Motor – Inspect for any signs of corrosion, unusual noises, or reduced water flow. A clogged or damaged impeller may restrict circulation.Filters – Sand, cartridge, and diatomaceous earth filters should be cleaned and examined for cracks or excessive wear.Heaters – Ensure the heating system is free of blockages, corrosion, or leaks that may have developed during the off-season.Plumbing Lines – Look for signs of cracks, loose fittings, or air leaks that may reduce the system’s efficiency.Restarting the system gradually and monitoring for any irregularities can prevent mechanical strain and ensure smooth operation.Evaluating Pool Water QualityStagnant water over winter can develop imbalances in pH, chlorine, and other chemical levels. Testing the water before adding chemicals or refilling helps determine the necessary adjustments to restore balance.pH and Alkalinity Levels – Imbalanced water chemistry can lead to scaling, corrosion, or algae growth.Chlorine and Sanitizers – Testing chlorine or other disinfectant levels ensures water safety before swimming season begins.Calcium Hardness – Low levels can cause etching in plaster pools, while high levels may lead to scale buildup.Total Dissolved Solids – A high concentration of minerals and contaminants may indicate the need for dilution or fresh water replacement.Properly adjusting chemical levels before reopening the pool improves water clarity and prevents unnecessary strain on filtration systems.Inspecting Pool Covers and Safety FeaturesIf a pool cover was used during the winter, it should be checked for damage before storage. Pool safety features should also be evaluated to ensure they function correctly.Pool Covers – Look for rips, worn-out fasteners, or sagging sections that may indicate structural weakness.Ladders and Handrails – Check for loose bolts or corrosion that may pose safety risks.Diving Boards and Slides – Inspect for cracks or surface wear that may affect usability.Fencing and Gates – Ensure enclosures meet safety regulations and that gates close securely.Maintaining pool safety features before reopening minimizes risks and ensures compliance with local regulations.Cleaning and Preparing for UseOnce structural and equipment inspections are complete, the pool should be cleaned to remove debris and restore water quality. Steps for cleaning include:Removing Leaves and Debris – Use skimmers and vacuums to clear out accumulated debris that may have settled over the winter months.Brushing Pool Surfaces – Scrubbing walls and steps prevents algae buildup and improves water circulation.Backwashing or Replacing Filters – Ensures proper filtration before full operation resumes.Running the Circulation System – Allowing the pump and filter to run continuously for at least 24 hours helps distribute chemicals and remove contaminants.A thorough cleaning process ensures the pool is safe and visually appealing for the upcoming season.ConclusionAssessing a pool for winter damage before the start of the swimming season prevents costly repairs and ensures that the water and equipment are ready for regular use. Structural checks, leak detection, equipment inspections, and water quality assessments provide a comprehensive approach to seasonal pool maintenance. By addressing any damage early, pool owners can extend the life of their pools and create a safe, clean environment for swimming.

