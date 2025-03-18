How to Identify and Prevent Pool Leaks

Identifying and repairing leaks early can save pool owners a significant amount of money in water and energy costs” — William Gunzburg

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool leaks are an issue that can lead to costly damage, wasting both water and energy if not addressed promptly. Homeowners with pools in Louisiana and beyond are familiar with the challenges that come with keeping their pools in good condition. Leaks, whether small or large, can go unnoticed for an extended period, leading to more significant problems down the road if not properly addressed. William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, highlights the importance of regularly checking for pool leaks and taking proactive steps to prevent them. "Identifying and repairing leaks early can save pool owners a significant amount of money in water and energy costs," says Gunzburg. "A leak not only affects pool chemistry but also contributes to higher utility bills and potential damage to the surrounding area."Understanding how to detect and prevent pool leaks is essential for all pool owners, especially in a climate where the weather and terrain can take a toll on pool systems.Identifying a Pool LeakThe first step in addressing a pool leak is determining whether or not a leak exists. Many pool owners are unaware of a leak until they notice a significant drop in water levels or increased water bills. However, several signs can indicate the presence of a leak.Water Level Dropping Faster Than UsualA gradual drop in pool water levels is common, especially in hot weather, due to evaporation. However, if the water level is dropping significantly faster than usual, this may indicate a leak. One of the best ways to check for a leak is by using the "bucket test." To do this:Fill a bucket with water and place it on the first or second step of the pool.Mark the water level inside the bucket and outside the bucket.After 24 hours, compare the water loss in the bucket with the loss in the pool. If the pool loses more water than the bucket, it is likely that a leak is present.Wet Spots Around the Pool AreaPools should not create wet spots in the surrounding landscape. If a pool leak is occurring, water may seep into the soil and create visible wet spots on the ground. This can often be found around the pool's perimeter or near the equipment area. These spots may be soft and muddy and can indicate a plumbing leak or an issue with the pool’s structure.Changes in Pool EquipmentAnother indicator of a pool leak is when the pool equipment—such as the pump, filter, or heater—becomes overworked. If the water level in the pool drops too low, the equipment may start running dry, resulting in a decrease in performance and potentially damaging the equipment. Additionally, leaks can often lead to a drop in pressure within the pool’s filtration system, causing a noticeable decline in pool water clarity.Cracking in the Pool StructureStructural cracks in the pool can lead to leaks as well. In concrete pools, especially those that have settled or experienced shifts in the soil, cracks may form, allowing water to seep out. In fiberglass pools, small cracks or fractures can develop over time. Regularly inspecting the pool for cracks and visible damage is important to catch leaks before they cause significant issues.Preventing Pool LeaksWhile some leaks are inevitable, there are several measures pool owners can take to minimize the risk of leaks and ensure the long-term durability of their pools. Gunzburg recommends regular inspections and maintenance to prevent leaks from occurring.Inspect the Pool’s Structure RegularlyIt’s important to conduct routine visual inspections of the pool’s structure to check for any cracks or signs of damage. Any damage to the pool shell—whether from shifting soil, freeze-thaw cycles, or other environmental factors—can create a pathway for water to leak out. If cracks are detected, it’s important to have them sealed by a professional before they can worsen.Check Pool Plumbing and Equipment AnnuallyPool plumbing, including pipes, filters, and pumps, should be checked regularly to ensure they are functioning properly. Inspect the pool’s pump and filter system to ensure they are securely connected and functioning efficiently. Over time, plumbing connections can wear down or deteriorate, leading to leaks.Maintain Proper Water ChemistryImbalances in the pool’s chemistry, such as high levels of chlorine or improperly balanced pH levels, can corrode pool materials and equipment over time. Maintaining the proper water balance not only ensures a clean and safe swimming environment but also helps protect the pool structure and plumbing from wear that could lead to leaks.Use High-Quality Pool CoversUsing a pool cover during the off-season can help protect the pool from debris and extreme weather, which may cause wear and tear on the pool’s surface. Additionally, covers can help maintain the water level, reducing evaporation and protecting the pool from unnecessary strain. Investing in a well-fitting, durable pool cover can go a long way in preventing leaks.Consider Pool Equipment UpgradesInvesting in high-quality pool equipment, such as energy-efficient pumps, better filtration systems, and leak-resistant plumbing, can significantly reduce the risk of leaks and improve the overall performance of the pool. Well-maintained equipment also ensures the longevity of the pool and helps avoid the need for costly repairs.Hire Professional Leak Detection ServicesIf a pool leak is suspected but cannot be identified, it may be necessary to consult with a professional leak detection service. Professionals have specialized equipment, such as pressure testing tools and electronic leak detection systems, to pinpoint the exact location of the leak. Early detection and repair can prevent further damage and costly repairs down the line.ConclusionPool leaks are a common problem for homeowners, but with the right preventative measures and early detection, they can be addressed efficiently and effectively. Regularly inspecting the pool for signs of damage, maintaining proper water chemistry, and ensuring the integrity of the pool’s structure and plumbing can go a long way in preventing leaks from developing.For those in the Metairie, Louisiana area, Kingfish Pools Inc. offers a wealth of knowledge and expertise in both identifying and preventing pool leaks. By staying proactive with maintenance and promptly addressing any issues, pool owners can ensure that their pools remain in optimal condition for years to come.

