Pool Maintenance Myths: Common Misconceptions About Keeping Pools Clean

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool ownership is a rewarding investment, offering enjoyment and relaxation during hot summer months. However, many pool owners struggle with maintaining their pool’s cleanliness and water balance. Misconceptions about pool maintenance often lead to improper practices that can harm the pool, increase maintenance costs, or even pose safety risks. William Gunzburg , the owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, offers insights into some of the most common pool maintenance myths and how to address them. "Pool care can be a daunting task for new and even seasoned pool owners," Gunzburg explains. "There is a lot of misinformation out there, which leads to costly mistakes. Understanding how to properly maintain a pool can make a significant difference in its longevity and cleanliness."Myth #1: A Pool Needs to Be Shocked RegularlyShocking a pool is an important part of pool maintenance, but it's a task that should not be done too frequently. Over-shocking a pool can disrupt the balance of chemicals and affect the water’s clarity. Shock treatment, which involves adding a high dose of chlorine to the water, is necessary when there’s a noticeable algae problem, after heavy pool use, or following a storm. However, it is not something that should be done regularly or without cause.According to Gunzburg, "Many pool owners believe they need to shock their pool every week, but that isn’t the case. Pool water should be tested regularly to assess chlorine levels, pH balance, and other chemical factors. Shocking only becomes necessary when the pool’s water quality needs an immediate boost."Myth #2: A Pool Filter Should Run ContinuouslySome pool owners assume that their pool filter needs to run constantly to keep the water clean. While it's true that the filter plays a key role in maintaining water clarity by removing debris and contaminants, running the filter all day, every day is not necessary and can be wasteful.Gunzburg explains, "The size of the pool, the type of filter, and how often the pool is used will determine how long the filter should operate. On average, a pool filter should run for about 8 to 12 hours per day during peak swimming season, but continuous operation is not required. Pool owners should work with a professional to determine the optimal run time for their system."Myth #3: Chlorine Tablets Are the Only Way to Keep a Pool SanitizedChlorine tablets are commonly used in pool maintenance to keep the water sanitized, but they are not the only option available. There are various sanitizing methods and products that can be used in conjunction with or instead of chlorine, depending on the pool owner’s preferences and water quality needs."While chlorine tablets are an effective method of sanitation, they are not the only option," says Gunzburg. "Alternative systems, such as saltwater pools or UV sanitization, provide different benefits. Saltwater pools, for example, use a salt chlorine generator to produce chlorine naturally, which many find gentler on the skin and eyes. It’s important for pool owners to explore all available options and find the best method for their pool."Myth #4: Pool Water Can Be Cleaned Just by Skimming the SurfaceSurface skimming is an important task for keeping debris out of the pool, but it is not enough on its own to maintain a clean pool. The pool water needs to be properly filtered and balanced to remove contaminants that are not visible to the naked eye. A clean pool requires more than just a clean surface."Skimming is only the first step in maintaining clean water," Gunzburg explains. "A pool's filtration system, chemical balance, and regular vacuuming are crucial for removing debris that settles at the bottom of the pool. It’s also important to scrub the pool walls and tiles to prevent algae buildup and mineral deposits. Skimming is a helpful part of maintenance, but it should not be seen as the sole cleaning method."Myth #5: Pool Water Should Always Be Crystal ClearWhile crystal-clear water is often seen as the ideal pool condition, it is not always a realistic goal. Pool water can sometimes appear cloudy or slightly murky even when all chemical levels are balanced. Cloudy water is often the result of factors such as high levels of debris, high swimmer load, or poor water circulation. However, this does not necessarily mean the pool is unsafe.Gunzburg clarifies, "Clarity doesn’t always equal cleanliness. Cloudy water can result from various factors such as pollen, algae, or even the type of chemicals used. It’s important to test the pool water regularly and address any imbalances as needed. A pool with slightly cloudy water may still be safe, but proper testing is key to ensuring water safety and clarity."Myth #6: Pool Covers Are Only Needed in WinterMany pool owners believe that pool covers are only necessary during the off-season when the pool is not in use. In reality, pool covers can be beneficial year-round, providing protection from debris, dirt, and leaves that can cause buildup in the pool water. Covers also help maintain the water temperature, reducing the need for excess chemicals and maintaining better efficiency in pool heating."A pool cover should be used whenever the pool is not in use for extended periods," says Gunzburg. "Whether it’s summer or winter, a cover helps prevent debris from contaminating the pool and reduces the need for regular cleaning. It also keeps the pool water warmer, which can be particularly helpful during cooler months."Myth #7: Pool Chemicals Should Be Added All at OnceAnother common misconception is that all pool chemicals should be added at once to quickly address issues. Adding chemicals in large quantities can throw off the delicate balance required to maintain a safe swimming environment. It is important to add chemicals in the proper amounts and in phases to avoid overdosing or causing chemical imbalances."Pool chemicals need to be added carefully and gradually," Gunzburg advises. "The key is balance. A professional can help pool owners assess their pool’s specific needs and determine the proper amount of chemicals to use based on factors like water temperature, pH levels, and the presence of contaminants."ConclusionProper pool maintenance is essential for keeping water clean, ensuring the safety of swimmers, and extending the lifespan of the pool itself. However, many pool owners fall victim to common misconceptions that can lead to ineffective or damaging maintenance practices. By debunking these myths, pool owners can adopt more efficient maintenance routines that keep their pools in optimal condition while minimizing unnecessary costs and efforts.Understanding the nuances of pool care, from proper chemical use to efficient filtering, can help owners enjoy their pools without the frustration and confusion that often accompanies pool maintenance. Consulting with a professional, such as those at Kingfish Pools Inc., is an excellent way for owners to stay informed and ensure that their pools are properly maintained year-round.

