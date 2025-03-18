WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Smart Highway Market Size Reach USD 92.38 Billion in 2026, North America Leads Asia-Pacific Witness Rapid Growth.The global smart highway market size was valued at $23.67 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $92.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2026. Overall, the smart highway market is poised for robust growth, driven by ongoing investments in infrastructure, the rise of connected and autonomous vehicles, and the increasing emphasis on sustainable and intelligent transportation systems.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/756 Smart Highways are installed to integrate technologies such as developing solar energy with photovoltaic pavements, refining the operation of transport vehicles, and for monitoring the condition of the highway and roads. In addition, smart roads generally consist of different computing technologies, such as sensors and smart monitoring systems, which are all linked into a monitoring unit.Smart highways integrate various technologies to improve traffic management, safety, and sustainability. Key components include intelligent transportation management systems (ITMS), intelligent traffic management systems, communication systems, and monitoring systems​. ITMS, which encompasses technologies like lane departure warning systems, automatic number plate recognition, and incident detection systems, represents the largest segment in the market due to its critical role in optimizing traffic flow and enhancing road safety​.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/756 Region-wise, the smart highway market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include growing demand for smart road from several developed countries and increase in government funding for development of smart roads. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to technological advancement and different government initiatives for smart highway projects.Major players in the smart highway market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Nokia Corporation), Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas SA, and Infineon Technologies AG. These companies are focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and the development of innovative solutions to maintain a competitive edge​. 