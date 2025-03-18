Decarbonization Efforts Drive Investments in Green Aviation Fuel Technologies

The market expands with rising air travel, especially in Asia-Pacific. Jet A1 leads, but biofuels grow as SAF investments target 50% emission cuts by 2040.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aviation fuel market is anticipated to generate $238.5 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026. Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. The additives used in aviation fuel reduce the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most of the military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost. Aircraft industry is expanding nowadays, which is increasing the competition among aircraft aviation fuel production in all sectors.The demand from military sector for efficient and low cost military grade fuel has increased as all the nations are increasing their military strength. Owing to increased disposable income and boom in tourism industry, rise in air transportation has been experienced through air travel mode, which further drives the market growth. Moreover, introduction of new flight routes and investments from government in the field for construction of new airports also boosts the aviation fuel market growth. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and rise in concerns over high level of carbon emissions leading to strict rules and regulations hampers the market growth. Meanwhile emerging sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that is produced from typical feedstocks such as cooking oil and other non-palm waste oils from animals or plants, solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the aviation fuel industry.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6172 Key Growth Drivers of the Aviation Fuel Market ✈️⚡The Aviation Fuel Market is expanding due to increasing air travel demand, advancements in fuel technology, and a global shift toward sustainability. Here are the key factors driving market growth:1️⃣ Rising Air Passenger Traffic & Fleet Expansion• Increasing demand for domestic and international air travel is fueling jet fuel consumption.• Airlines are expanding their fleets to meet the growing demand for air transportation.2️⃣ Growth in Air Cargo & Freight Transportation• The boom in e-commerce and global trade has increased air cargo traffic, driving fuel demand.• Logistics companies are investing in fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce costs.3️⃣ Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)• Airlines and governments are investing in biofuels and synthetic fuels to reduce carbon emissions.• Regulatory mandates, such as net-zero emission targets, are pushing the industry toward SAF adoption.4️⃣ Government Policies & Carbon Emission Regulations• Global initiatives, including ICAO’s CORSIA program and EU Fit for 55, are promoting cleaner aviation fuels.• Incentives and subsidies for SAF production and usage are accelerating market adoption.5️⃣ Technological Advancements in Fuel Efficiency• New aircraft models with fuel-efficient engines are reducing overall fuel consumption.• Advancements in hydrogen fuel and electric aviation are shaping the future of aviation fuel markets.6️⃣ Expansion of Aviation Infrastructure & Emerging Markets• Growth in airport infrastructure and airline networks in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is increasing fuel demand.• Emerging economies are witnessing a surge in low-cost carriers (LCCs), further boosting the aviation fuel market.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-fuel-market/purchase-options The key players in Bp p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sinopec Group, Total SA, and Oman Oil Company SAOC .Key findings of the study:• Global aviation fuel market size is provided in terms of revenue• India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 4.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period• By end-user, the civil segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 3.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period• India and U.S. dominated aviation fuel market share with a revenue of over 4.6% and 4.1% in 2018• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the aviation fuel market growth is provided• The qualitative data in this report aims at the aviation fuel market trends, dynamics, and developments in the aviation fuel industry• The aviation fuel market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth

