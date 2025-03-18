NTHU’s Tsing Hua Talent Development Fund Shifts into High Gear

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tsing Hua Talent Development Fund at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan—the first of its kind in Taiwan—was established to attract and retain top academics, and it has already raised approximately NT$1.1 billion. This year more than one-third of the school's faculty has received academic performance bonuses from the Fund, ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$1 million. Combined with flexible merits pay, the annual salary of a professor at NTHU can reach up to NT$5 million—among the most competitive in Taiwan.

When the Fund was in the planning stage, NTHU president W. John Kao noted that fundraising for talent is challenging, as many donors prefer to make donations for facilities that will be named after the donor. Thus, he is especially grateful to all the businesses, alumni, and individuals for their support in helping the school retain talent professors, including faculty in science and engineering, the humanities, education, and the arts.

Regarding the future development of universities in Taiwan over the coming decade, Kao warned, “Seeing that fewer and fewer outstanding students are willing to pursue a doctorate, where will Taiwan's future professors come from? Indeed, if we fail to address this problem, we’ll soon be facing a shortage of talented professors.”

Vice president for research and development Po-Wen Chiu said that the Fund rewards professors for their academic research achievements. Evaluation criteria include publishing significant academic journal papers, academic books, participating in significant domestic or international academic conferences, holding positions in important international academic organizations or receiving awards, invited speeches, or exhibitions and competitions.

Chiu said that the NTHU awarded the Talent Development Fund Academic Research Award for the first time last year, with award-winning faculty members accounting for 29% of the entire university. This year, the proportion has increased to 36%. Regarding the Ministry of Education's flexible merits pay program, the university has provided additional matching funds. This academic year, the total budget for flexible merits pay has increased by 27% compared to the previous academic year, elevating faculty salaries to become among the top-tier in the country under the dual incentive system.

Chiu analyzed that this academic year, the maximum salary increase for assistant professors is NT$560,000, for associate professors it is NT$870,000, and for professors, it reaches NT$2.79 million. Additionally, with the Talent Development Fund rewards ranging from 30,000 to NT$1 million, the annual salary of assistant professors and associate professors can reach NT$3 million, while professors can earn as much as NT$5 million.

Among the professors receiving the Tsing Hua Talent Development Fund bonus this year, 53 received a bonus sponsored by a business or individual ranging from NT$500,000 to NT$1 million, and the recipients include foreign faculty from Japan, Poland and Israel.

Professor Chi-Chun Lee of the Department of Electrical Engineering was awarded the NTHU-Novatek Distinguished Talent Chair. He said that rewarding academic performance makes scholars feel valued, and that it is a good way to enhance the university's academic standing and encourage research.

After completing her postdoctoral degree at the University of Minnesota, Associate Professor Yu-Ting Tseng joined NTHU’s Department of Kinesiology. She has made outstanding contributions in the fields of child development and neuroscience, for which she received the NTHU-Ching Jing Distinguished Young Scholar this year. “This is a great way to encourage teachers to focus on research,” she said.

Hailing from Poland, Professor Pawel Urban of the Department of Chemistry was awarded the NTHU-Chichen Chen Distinguished Talent Chair. He believes that the Fund serves as both an incentive and a commitment, enhancing NTHU’s appeal to international talent.

Starting this year, the Fund will also begin providing bonuses for outstanding performance to administrative personnel.

Personnel Office director Cheng-Kai Hsieh said that 74 employees have received the bonus this year, and that three received the Redbud Outstanding Administrator Award ranging from NT$60,000 to NT$100,000. The Personnel Office arranges for the award winners to share their methods for improving school administration, and is considering sending outstanding personnel for overseas exchanges in the future.

Jui-Hsiang Wu of the Environmental Protection, Occupational Safety and Health Center received the Executive Bauhinia Award in recognition of his outstanding work in renovating Lake Success and protecting the natural ecology on campus. He believes that national universities need to upgrade their campuses by encouraging employees to innovate and improve performance.

Chiu said that to ensure the sustainability of the Fund for the Talent Development, part of its endowment will be invested in the NTHU Sustainability Fund, with the interest used to continuously reward faculty and staff.

Bonuses available for teachers at NTHU

Rank Normal

Salary Flexible

Merits Pay Tsing Hua Talent

Development Fund Total Salary Professor 1.55–1.79 0.12–2.79 0.03–1.00

1.55–5.58 Associate Professor 1.25–1.52 0.12–0.87 1.25–3.39 Assistant Professor 1.11–1.38 0.12–0.56 1.11–2.94

Unit: millions NT$ per year

Source: NTHU





NTHU’s Fund for the Talent Development makes faculty and staff salaries at NTHU more competitive. From right to left: W. John Kao, Yu-Ting Tseng, Po-Wen Chiu, Chi-Chun Lee, and Jui-Hsiang Wu. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

