Walking More. Stressing Less.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physical activity is one of the best ways to improve overall health and manage stress . Unfortunately, 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. are sedentary for more than eight hours each day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). This can have negative consequences on physical and mental health. The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, established National Walking Day in 2007. Celebrated annually on the first Wednesday in April, National Walking Day encourages people to move more throughout their day.“Physical activity, even a brisk walk, significantly reduces stress, boosts mood and even helps with sleep. With today's sedentary lifestyle, this is more important than ever. Regular walking improves mental clarity and overall health”. Explains Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, Chief Medical Officer for Prevention for the American Heart Association.To participate in National Walking Day, the American Heart Association offers these tips:• Ask colleagues, friends or family to join you.• If you work remotely, take a conference call on the go.• If you have a pet, get moving together! Walking is a win-win for the health of you and your pet.• Take a family stroll after dinner.Physical activity such as walking can help reduce stress, improve mood and sleep, and lower the risk of diseases according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services physical activity guidelines. For adults, the American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity aerobic activity such as brisk walking or gardening, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity such as running or aerobic dancing, or a combination of both intensity level activities. In addition, the Association recommends two days of moderate-to high-intensity muscle strengthening activity weekly, such as resistance training.For more information, please visit https://heart.org/movemore

