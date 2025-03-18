Soroka & Associates Representing Victim in Huber Heights Daycare Abuse Case

Reports of abuse at the Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, are now leading to lawsuits. Soroka & Associates is representing one of the victims of this disturbing pattern of abuse at the child care facility and has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family.

Columbus, OH, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports of abuse at the Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, are now leading to lawsuits. Soroka & Associates is representing one of the victims of this disturbing pattern of abuse at the child care facility and has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family. At least four families allege that their children were injured by staff at Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center. It appears the facility took no steps to report the abuse and failed to take any remedial action upon learning of said abuse.

Roger Soroka spoke about the case and the firm’s commitment to advocating for their client.

“As counsel for one of the families impacted by this day care’s negligence, our firm is committed to holding the responsible parties accountable for the harm caused by the day care employee and the day care facility's failure to act. The severity of the injuries suffered by our infant client is deeply distressing, and the emotional toll on the family is immeasurable. Learning that a child has been hurt while in the care of a trusted institution is a devastating experience that no family should ever have to endure.

The betrayal felt by our clients is profound. Day care facilities are entrusted with the most vulnerable members of our society, and it is their duty to provide a safe and nurturing environment. When this trust is broken, the consequences are not only physical but also emotional and psychological.

The safety and well-being of children must always be the top priority, and we will continue to fight for a system where families can trust that their children are protected.”

Background on allegations against Early Beginnings

Reports show that one of the victims was just three months old when he suffered a severe brain injury that required emergency surgery after an employee allegedly shook the child. A witness claims to have seen the abuse. Even more shocking, the victim was one of at least four children who suffered similar injuries, including Soroka & Associates’ client. The existence of multiple victims and an ongoing criminal child abuse investigation at Early Beginnings indicate that leaders at the facility knew about the abuse and neglected to act to prevent other children from being injured. As such, the firm has moved forward with a lawsuit.

Soroka & Associates is a Columbus-based trial firm that fights for victims of negligence, abuse, and serious injuries. The firm has a strong record of success in personal injury and civil litigation and takes on complex cases, including those involving child abuse, wrongful death, and negligent security. Soroka & Associates is committed to holding wrongdoers accountable and securing justice for those they represent.

Soroka & Associates is now fighting on behalf of one of the young victims injured at Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center and their family. If you have any information about allegations of child abuse at this facility or are interested in learning more about Soroka and Associates, visit sorokalegal.com or follow the firm on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.



