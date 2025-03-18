UPAY Inc. – AML GO invited to Crypto Assets Regulation & Compliance Conference

DALLAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. ("UPAY" or the "Company") (OTCQB: UPYY) is delighted to announce UPAY Inc.’s ("UPAY" or the "Company") (OTCQB: UPYY) South African subsidiary, AML GO (Pty) Ltd ("AML GO"), was invited as special guests to the prestigious Crypto Assets Regulation & Compliance Conference. The event took place on March 12 and 13, 2025, at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.​

Organized by Trade Conferences International, the conference focused on regulatory governance, compliance, and risk within the crypto assets ecosystem. The conference brought together crypto asset and blockchain providers, financial intermediaries, transaction processors, trading platforms, payment and wallet providers, government representatives, and banks to engage in a collaborative learning process.

As special guests, the AML GO team engaged in wide range of topics, including how digital assets are transforming financial markets, regulation and reporting frameworks, risks faced by banks, anti-money laundering (AML) measures, cross-border financial flows, compliance issues, and technology. AML Go’s participation highlighted its commitment to staying at the forefront of compliance advancements and assisting financial institutions to navigate the complexities of digital asset regulation.​

UPAY Inc. recognizes the significant role AML GO plays in fostering compliance excellence and remains committed to supporting industry-wide initiatives that drive financial security and regulatory best practices. The Company looks forward to continuing its engagement with the crypto assets community and strengthening its contributions to the financial services sector.​

About AML GO

AML GO (Pty) Ltd is a leading provider of advanced AML screening and compliance solutions, dedicated to helping financial institutions and businesses mitigate risk and adhere to stringent regulatory requirements. Specializing in anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, credit vetting, and risk management tools, AML GO delivers cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational integrity and ensure compliance with evolving financial regulations. As a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., AML GO continues to innovate and drive excellence in the financial services sector.​ For more information, visit www.amlgo.co.za

About UPAY

UPAY is a US publicly traded holding company at the forefront of the fintech industry. By investing in innovative technologies, UPAY delivers comprehensive Financial Software Platforms that offer full system automation, intelligent data solutions, and an enhanced user experience. The Company is dedicated to bridging the gap between clients and consumers in an evolving financial ecosystem, ensuring high engagement and lasting impact. For more information, visit www.upaytechnology.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.​

