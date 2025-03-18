Autism Society Celebrates 60 Years of Advocacy and Support with the "Autism Is" Campaign During Autism Acceptance Month

Autism Society honors a legacy of inclusion, support, and advocacy while addressing critical challenges

ROCKVILLE, MD, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This April, the Autism Society of America celebrates Autism Acceptance Month alongside its 60th anniversary by fostering meaningful connections, empowering individuals, and advocating for the rights of the Autism community. As the organization commemorates this milestone, it also reaffirms its commitment to evidence-based approaches in an era when misinformation threatens progress for the Autism community.

The Autism Society proudly launches the "Autism Is" campaign to highlight the diverse experiences of the Autism community and advance beyond awareness to genuine acceptance. Autism is progress. It’s always evolving, learning, and connecting resources to those who need them. In today's climate, this initiative takes on heightened importance as a counterbalance to misconceptions and harmful narratives about Autism.

"As we celebrate 60 years of advocacy, Autism Acceptance Month serves as both a reflection of our progress and a call to action for the future. The ‘Autism Is’ campaign amplifies the variation and depth of the Autism community, fosters greater understanding, and ensures that evidence-based support remains at the center of our mission," said Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America.

For six decades, the Autism Society has worked tirelessly to ensure individuals and families have access to essential resources, services, and support. The organization remains steadfast in challenging scientifically discredited claims, including those linking vaccines to Autism—myths that divert critical resources from meaningful research that could explore new theories and supports for the Autism community.

“The "Autism Is" campaign represents more than just awareness—it's a movement for meaningful change in how society understands Autism. By sharing authentic stories and perspectives, the campaign fosters a culture of acceptance while countering narratives that undermine neurodiversity and inclusion,” shared Kristyn Roth, Chief Marketing Officer.

Throughout April, Autism Society affiliates will engage the community through events, educational resources, advocacy initiatives and art installations that uplift Autistic voices and create pathways for meaningful inclusion.

With over 70 affiliates nationwide, the Autism Society directly serves more than half a million individuals annually through advocacy, education, resources, and community programming. Collectively, more than 13 million people access information, resources, and educational materials from the Autism Society.

The "Autism Is" campaign is made possible by partners including, Canadian National Railway, Goodnites®, Netflix, and Kiefer Aquatics who demonstrate their commitment to neurodiversity inclusion through training, education, resources, products and/or experiences that support the Autism community.

Signature "Autism Is" events taking place throughout April include:

Netflix "Love on the Spectrum" premiere event in L.A. (April 1 st )

) Disability Policy Seminar co-hosted with The Arc in Washington D.C. (April 7-9) Day on the Hill (April 9 th )

Autism Is Worthy Gala, hosted by Embassy of Qatar (April 9th)

As a non-partisan organization, the Autism Society remains steadfast in championing legislation and funding that empowers everyone in the Autism community to live fully and remain connected to the support they need, when they need it. Currently, the organization continues to advocate for essential services through Medicaid, Medicare, education (IDEA), accessible healthcare and Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) that directly impact the well-being of Autistic individuals.

Join the Autism Society this April in celebrating 60 years of impact and shaping a future where every Autistic individual is valued and supported. For more information about the “Autism Is” campaign and how to get involved, visit AutismSociety.org.

About the Autism Society

The Autism Society's mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. As the nation's oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its 70+ affiliates serve over half a million members of the Autism community each year. It envisions a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it—including education, advocacy efforts, community programming, and supports and services throughout the lifespan. For more information, visit to AutismSociety.org, Facebook Instagram , or LinkedIn.

Cathy Pham Autism Society of America cpham@zozimus.com

