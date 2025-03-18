Unstructured and Carahsoft Partner to Transform Public Sector Data Management

Partnership Advances AI Machine Learning Data Transformation Capabilities for Government Agencies

ROCKLIN, Calif. and RESTON, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstructured, a leader in data management solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Unstructured’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s cutting-edge data transformation capabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are partnering with Carahsoft to bring our industry-leading data transformation tools to a broader audience, addressing the critical challenge of managing unstructured data,” said Brian Raymond, Founder and CEO at Unstructured. “This collaboration allows us to leverage Carahsoft’s extensive network and expertise in the Public Sector to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data."

Government agencies face significant hurdles in managing unstructured data, which includes documents, emails, images and videos. Traditional data processing methods are often inefficient, requiring substantial time and resources. Unstructured’s platform addresses these issues by automating the conversion of unstructured data into formats suitable for Large Language Models (LLMs) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). This automation not only streamlines data preparation but also improves LLM performance by more than 20 percent without customization.

The new enterprise platform from Unstructured, launched in February 2024, continuously extracts raw unstructured data from existing databases and transforms it into more than 30 file types. This data is then automatically loaded into vector databases for RAG, ensuring real-time, up-to-date information for LLMs. This capability is crucial for Public Sector agencies inundated with data but lacking the resources for manual processing.

“Unstructured’s advanced data transformation solutions align seamlessly with our goal of delivering innovative technology to the Public Sector,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “By integrating Unstructured’s tools into our offerings, Carahsoft and our reseller partners provide Government agencies with the means to enhance data management and improve decision-making, all while reducing the time and cost associated with data preparation.”

Unstructured’s solutions are now available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and various contract vehicles, including SEWP V NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, please contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or Unstructured@carahsoft.com.

About Unstructured

Unstructured is a pioneering provider of data transformation solutions that convert unstructured data into AI/ML-ready formats. Established in 2022, the company focuses on automating the preprocessing of data for Large Language Models and other AI applications, enabling organizations to enhance data analysis and operational efficiency. Unstructured’s platform empowers organizations to make better decisions and achieve greater insights from its data. Learn more at https://www.carahsoft.com/unstructured-technologies

Contact

hello@unstructured.io

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.