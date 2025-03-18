Canine Companions Celebrates National Puppy Day All Week Long With Live Puppy Cam Starting March 21

Canine Companions 50th Anniversary Puppy Cam

Tune in to watch seven-week-old future service dogs and sponsor them on their important journeys

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canine Companions , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing service dogs to people with disabilities, invites you to join the celebration of National Puppy Day (March 23) with a week-long, live puppy cam featuring a litter of seven-week-old future service dogs.Viewers will experience heartwarming moments as the live cam streams daily from March 21 to March 27, offering viewers more than 12 hours of continuous puppy joy each day, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT / 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, at canine.org/puppycam. Plus, catch special guests during informative sessions for up-close puppy moments and information on how to get involved.Canine Companions puppies are destined to do great things — this is just the beginning. For the next two years, these puppies will be raised and expertly trained to help provide enhanced independence and confidence to children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no cost. You can be a part of this journey by sponsoring one of these promising puppies featured on the live cam. Sponsors will receive a personalized sponsorship kit with a plush puppy and enjoy regular updates, including adorable photos showcasing the sponsored puppy's progress over the next two years.Join Canine Companions as we celebrate all things puppies and their transformation into the heroes of tomorrow!About Canine CompanionsNational nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence — and it all started with a service dog named Abdul. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog in 1975 and has since placed more than 8,200 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations. Today, as America’s first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions leverages seven locations across the country to serve adults, children and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings in all 50 states. Donate and learn more at canine.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.