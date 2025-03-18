Waterless Cosmetic Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 9.9% CAGR During 2021-2031

The Waterless Cosmetic Market Size was at $8.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of product, the skincare dominated the Waterless Cosmetic market in the year 2021, however the hair care is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waterless cosmetic market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global waterless cosmetic market based on product, gender, nature, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the skincare segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the haircare segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of gender, the women segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the men segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Furthermore, the specialty stores segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the e-commerce segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the North American region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global waterless cosmetic market report includes L'Oréal, Avon Products Incorporation, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Corporation, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Incorporation, Kao Corporation, Estée Lauder Companies Incorporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, Biotique, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Amway, and Coty Inc.

