Anthony Soto

Excellence Recognized: Edgewood High School’s Athletic Director Earns Top Honor

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgewood High School proudly announces that Anthony Soto , Athletic Director, has been named the 2024-25 Southern Section Athletic Director of the Year by the California State Athletic Directors Association (CSADA). This prestigious award recognizes Mr. Soto’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and impact on student-athletes and the athletic community.Selected from a competitive pool of 66 athletic directors in the Foothill Citrus Athletic Directors Association, Mr. Soto has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to supporting coaches, fostering athletic excellence, and creating opportunities for students to thrive in sports and beyond. His leadership has helped shape a strong athletic culture at Edgewood High School, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and personal growth.Mr. Soto will be formally honored on April 12 at the CSADA Conference Awards Banquet in Reno, Nevada. He will be recognized for his contributions to high school athletics and unwavering support of student-athletes.“Edgewood High School is incredibly fortunate to have Mr. Soto’s leadership and dedication,” Principal Dr. Kim Cabrera said. “His passion for student success and his commitment to our coaches and athletes make a lasting impact on our school community.” Superintendent Dr. Flores also appreciated Mr. Soto’s contributions, stating, “Anthony Soto’s leadership has elevated Edgewood’s athletic programs to new heights. His dedication to our student-athletes, commitment to excellence, and ability to foster a positive and inclusive sports culture deserve him this honor. We are grateful for his impact on our schools and community.”The Edgewood High School community extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Soto for his tireless efforts in fostering an outstanding athletic program. His well-deserved recognition is a testament to his hard work, passion, and positive influence on students and staff.For more information about Edgewood High School’s athletic programs, visit edgewoodib.wcusd.org

