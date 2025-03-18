Rugged ICs Powering Defense, Aerospace, and Industrial Sectors – Market Outlook 2030

Rugged IC Market

Rugged IC Market Forecast, 2021-2030: Resilient Growth Driven by Demand in Harsh Environments

The surge in adoption of ruggedized computers for various industrial purposes, and increasing investments for the development of smart cities, etc. boost the Rugged IC market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rugged IC market share and rugged IC market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in demand for consumer electronics and increase in adoption of rugged computers. Allied Market Research, titled, “Rugged IC Market By Level, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global rugged IC market was valued at $811.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,551.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14311 Growing development of smart cities, increasing demand and growth of rugged loT, increasing rugged IC market trends, and increasing adoption of ruggedized computers are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, the high production cost of rugged devices hinders the market growth. The rise in the need for reliable electrical equipment for military and aerospace industries is expected to be opportunistic for the rugged IC market growth By level, it is fragmented into semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged. The fully rugged segment was the highest revenue contributor accounting for $306.5 million in 2020, and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. By application, the rugged IC market is divided into mobile phones, tablets, scanners, and others. The mobile phones segment was the highest revenue contributor accounting for $276.8 million in 2020. However, the other segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.By end use, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare sector is expected to be the fastest growing segment registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. However, the consumer electronics segment is the highest revenue contributor accounting for $202.0 million in 2020.By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor and was valued at $ 285.12 million in 2020. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $ 410.6 million by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14311 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Rugged IC industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,Honeywell International Inc.General Dynamics CorporationAnalog Devices Inc.NXP Semiconductors N.V.STMicroelectronicsTexas Instruments Inc.QualcommRichtek Technology CorporationCrystal GroupInfineon Technologies AGDemand from the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.Some of the rugged IC manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. In addition, this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer electronics and rugged IC markets are in a very weak state, owing to lockdowns imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the rugged IC market is facing major obstacles from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.The pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductors and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14311 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- The fully rugged segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.- The mobile phones segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.- The consumer electronics segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.- North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

