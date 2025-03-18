Kimberly Slew-Ngarambe, SVP at The HEC Group, Accepted into the DrPH Program at Johns Hopkins University

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is thrilled to announce that Kimberly Slew-Ngarambe , Senior Vice President, has been accepted into the prestigious Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) program at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. This milestone highlights Kimberly’s dedication to advancing health equity, public health leadership, and data-driven policy solutions.Kimberly shared her excitement about this next chapter:"I am honored to join the Johns Hopkins DrPH program, where I will have the opportunity to deepen my expertise in public health leadership and health equity. This experience will allow me to develop innovative strategies that drive systemic change, and I look forward to applying these learnings to my work at HEC." Dr. Whitney Perkins Witt , President & CEO of The Health Equity Consulting Group and a Johns Hopkins alum, also expressed her enthusiasm:"Kimberly is a visionary leader in health equity, and Johns Hopkins will be the perfect place for her to expand her impact. We at HEC are incredibly proud of her and excited to see what she will accomplish."With her enrollment in the program, Kimberly will further enhance her ability to lead high-impact health equity initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and apply cutting-edge research to real-world policy and practice. The HEC Group remains committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth among its leadership team to better serve communities nationwide.About The Health Equity Consulting GroupThe Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is a women-owned consulting firm dedicated to advancing health equity and population health through strategic program development, research, and policy innovation. The HEC Group partners with healthcare organizations, government agencies, and community stakeholders to drive meaningful and sustainable health improvements.

