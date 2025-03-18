Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Set to Surge: Trends & Forecast (2021-2031)

Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Size

Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Set for Major Expansion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Audio Innovation

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The noise cancelling headphones market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to increase in investment by prime players of the market in wireless noise cancelling headphones solutions. Further, increasing adoption of wireless headphones during workouts is primarily expected to drive the global noise cancelling headphones market positively during the forecast. Allied Market Research, titled, "Noise Cancelling Headphones Market," The noise cancelling headphones market was valued at $13.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2031. Noise-cancelling headphones use active noise management to reduce unwanted background noise. Similar technology is being used in noise cancelling earbuds. Passive headphones, on the other hand, use strategies like soundproofing to lessen background noise. Due to noise cancellation, audio content can be heard without cranking up the volume too loudly. It can also help with sleep improvement in an environment that is noisy, like an airline. In the aviation setting, noise cancelling headphones significantly improve the signal-to-noise ratio compared to passive noise-attenuating headphones or no headphones at all, making it simpler to hear important signals like safety instructions.Noise-canceling headphones can make listening so much better that they completely counteract the effects of concurrently distracting activity. Moreover, the growing inclination of consumers toward headphones that offer higher audio quality encourages audio device companies to incorporate advanced technologies and provide noise-canceling features in headphones, further fuelling the market growth. For instance, in September 2022, Bose launched another pair of headphones, QuietComfort SE. The new QuietComfort SE was rebranded with minor improvements to the Bose QuietComfort 45, which was replaced by the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. The QuietComfort SEs deliver 24-hour playtime on a single charge and need 2.5 hours to get fully recharged. A 15-minute short mission is enough for a 3-hour playback. Furthermore, the rise in digital platform penetration and the surge in intelligent devices allow several music and entertainment customers to use wireless ANC headphones for better quality. According to IBEF, MeitY collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to establish a quantum computing applications lab in India to accelerate quantum computing-driven research and development and enable new scientific discoveries. Due to rising demand for technical developments and the downsizing of electronic components, the noise cancelling headphones industry is anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years. The global noise cancelling headphones market share is also anticipated to be driven by an increase in the use of wireless headphones during workouts at the gym. Another effect of the smartphone revolution is the growing popularity of wireless noise-canceling headphones which has increased the noise cancelling headphones market size . The noise cancelling headphones market growth may face difficulties due to the proliferation of counterfeit goods throughout the forecast period. The proliferation of smart headphones is a further effect of the over-ear and on-ear noise cancelling headphones' wearable technology revolution, and it will present a lucrative potential to grow the noise cancelling headphones market trends.The noise cancelling headphones market analysis contains segments by product, type, application and distribution channel. Among products, the over-ear segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. Among types, the wireless segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021. Among applications, music entertainment and gaming segments collectively accounted for a major market share in 2021. Among distribution channels, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021. 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘- The over-ear segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $9,485.57 million in 2021.- The wireless noise cancelling headphones segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $11,698.94 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $41,299.37 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.44%.- The music entertainment and gaming segments collectively accounted for around 66.16% market share in 2021.- The offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $7,126.56 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,506.08 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.19%.- North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4,680.47 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14,424.19 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.91%.- Europe is estimated to reach $12,745.9 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 14.01%. The key players profiled in the report include Audio-Technica Corporation, Beats Electronics LLC (Apple), Bose Corporation, Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co., Ltd., Harman Kardon, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech UE, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the noise cancelling headphones market.

