Antimicrobial Resistance Market to Reach $9.5 Bn, Globally, by 2032 at 7.6% CAGR | Innoviva, Inc, Pfizer, Merck & Co

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global antimicrobial resistance market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.Antimicrobial resistance, often abbreviated as AMR, is the term used to describe the ability of microorganisms to resist the effects of various antimicrobial substances. Microbial species including fungi, bacteria, viruses, and others can develop this resistance over time. These microorganisms can become resistant to one or more drugs, leading to situations where they are resistant to multiple drugs, a condition known as multi-drug resistance or sometimes colloquially referred to as a "superbug," particularly when they are resistant to almost all available antibiotics, which is called pan-resistant bacteria.Request Sample of the Report on - Allied Market Research- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/180698 The global antimicrobial resistance market is experiencing growth due to overuse and misuse of antibiotics, rise in prevalence of antimicrobial resistance bacterial infections and Growth in burden of antimicrobial resistance. However, the global shortage of innovative antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance restricts the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in initiative to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) globally is estimated to provide remunerative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.What is the Impact of Recession 2023 on Antimicrobial Resistance Market?The ongoing global recession had a significant effect on various industries including pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Reduced funding in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemicals has led to fluctuations in the development of novel antibiotics.In addition, it has impacted purchasing decisions for costly medications, potentially affecting the adoption of novel antibiotics.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/180698 The combination therapies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on drug class, the combination therapies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. The key drivers for the growth of the segment are the surge in demand for combination antibiotics for treatment of antimicrobial resistant bacterial infections.On the other hand, the others segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the key players within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries which have proactively introduced a range of novel antibiotics aimed at addressing the global threat posed by antimicrobial resistance.The Escherichia coli segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on pathogen, the Escherichia coli segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one fourth of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. The emergence of multidrug resistance in Escherichia coli has become a growing concern, affecting human medicine across the globe, which is driving the growth of the segment.On the other hand, the Klebsiella pneumoniae segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, as it is responsible for a range of infections acquired both in the community and healthcare settings.The complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on indication, the complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of cUTIs is the major driver for the growth of antimicrobial resistance market growth.However, the hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP and VABP) segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032. Both HABP and VABP are significant healthcare-associated infections that can lead to complications, prolonged hospital stays, and increased healthcare costs. The key players in the market along with government organizations have worked together to reduce the incidence of this serious infection, propelling the segment growth.The cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on mechanism of action, the cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for around three-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Key players in the market are highly focused on the development of products inhibiting the synthesis of cell wall, which contribute to the segment growth.For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/180698 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. North America is witnessing notable growth trends, owing to its well-developed healthcare industry and easy availability of advanced medical solutions.On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, which is attributed to the large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, huge burden of infectious diseases and developing healthcare infrastructure.Leading Market Players: -Alkem Laboratories Ltd.Pfizer Inc.Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Basilea Pharmaceutica LtdCumberland PharmaceuticalsWockhardt Limited.Paratek Pharmaceuticals IncNabriva Therapeutics PlcInnoviva, IncMerck And Co., Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 