United States Mint Begins Shipping 2025 American Women Quarters™ Honoring Juliette Gordon Low on March 24

Washington, DC, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin shipping the second coin in the 2025 American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program honoring Juliette Gordon Low on March 24. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver manufacture these circulating quarters.

Juliette Gordon Low founded Girl Scouts of the USA, envisioning an organization that was accessible to girls from a variety of backgrounds to develop leadership and advocacy skills to better their lives and nurture their strengths and passions.

“The second coin of the 2025 American Women Quarters Program celebrates the life and legacy of Juliette Gordon Low,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “Juliette Gordon Low devoted her life to promoting and growing Girl Scouts to the international organization it is today with nearly two million members worldwide.”

The reverse (tails) depicts a likeness of Juliette Gordon Low next to the original Girl Scout Trefoil, which she designed and patented. The inscriptions “JULIETTE GORDON LOW” and “QUARTER DOLLAR” are included within the design. Additional inscriptions are “FOUNDER of GIRL SCOUTS of the UNITED STATES of AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Artist Infusion Program Designer Tom Hipschen designed the image, which Mint Medallic Artist Eric Custer sculpted.

“Juliette Gordon Low was quite a remarkable person,” said Hipschen. “She overcame a difficult handicap to embrace a life of philanthropy and create an organization that affected thousands of lives over several generations.”

“I found the design selection for the Juliette Gordon Low quarter to be very complementary to the scale of a quarter dollar,” said Custer. “The trefoil badge that Low designed and patented in 1914 was also a nice touch and great celebration of her founding of the Girl Scouts.”

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

View an image of the Juliette Gordon Low quarter reverse here.

Each 2025 AWQ honoree is a powerful, inspiring example of the breadth, depth, and range of accomplishments, and the experiences demonstrated by these extraordinary women. Coins featuring additional honorees will continue to ship until the end of 2025.

Authorized by Public Law 116-330, the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

Please consult with your local financial institutions regarding the availability of AWQ Program quarters honoring Juliette Gordon Low beginning in middle to late April.

Numismatic Products

This groundbreaking coin program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

