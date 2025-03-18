Adswerve Grows Its Adobe Services Business 65% Year-Over-Year

Honored for Second Consecutive Year as Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas

DENVER, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, media and tech consultancy, today announced it has grown its Adobe services business 65% year-over-year. This significant growth is further solidified by Adswerve's recognition as the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas , for the second consecutive year at the 2025 Adobe Summit, highlighting the company's exceptional leadership and innovative solutions in the Adobe ecosystem. These milestones underscore Adswerve’s deep expertise in Adobe Experience Platform, including Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) , and its commitment to empowering clients with data-driven strategies.

Adswerve has partnered with Cedars-Sinai to implement Customer Journey Analytics across eight domains and mobile apps, resetting their data governance framework and enhancing their omnichannel analytics capabilities. With Customer Journey Analytics properly deployed, Cedars-Sinai now has greater audience segmentation capabilities, enabling more personalized marketing campaigns and optimized patient and guest experiences.

With specializations in both Adobe Analytics and Customer Journey Analytics in the Americas region, Adswerve is a Gold-Level Adobe Solution Partner and trusted consultancy for brands looking to harness Adobe’s tools for meaningful business impact.

Adswerve continues to grow its deep bench of specialized Adobe consultants and recently hired Adobe Experience Platform – certified architects – Jason Egan and Colin Ratcliff. Both Egan and Ratcliff were most recently with Further. Egan has sixteen years of experience specializing in Adobe technologies such as Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Platform, Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Target, and more, and was named an Adobe Analytics Champion from 2022-2024.

“Congratulations to the entire Adswerve team on being named Adobe Partner of the Year for the second time in less than four years,” said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Global Solution Partner and Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. “This remarkable achievement reflects the company’s dedication to the customer, exceptional partnership, and deep technical expertise, particularly in Customer Journey Analytics and throughout the Adobe Experience Platform. Their commitment to delivering customer success continues to set the bar high. Looking forward to our continued collaboration.”

“Adswerve is thrilled to support Customer Journey Analytics and help many large organizations who are managing vast datasets and complex operations leverage the solution for more robust insights across customer journeys and omnichannel touchpoints,” said Charles Farina, VP of digital strategy at Adswerve. “Unifying siloed data with Adobe’s solutions, enterprises can strengthen their competitive edge, transform decision-making, and elevate customer engagement in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Recognizing Adswerve’s impact, Adobe has previously honored the company as the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year and Adswerve’s Jake Winter as part of the 2024-2025 Adobe Champions Program . The continued recognition highlights Adswerve’s consistent leadership in delivering innovative digital marketing and analytics solutions that

enhance customer success and reinforce their position as a leading partner within the Adobe ecosystem.

About Adswerve

Adswerve is an award-winning data, media and tech consultancy of 250+ experts who think beyond clicks and conversions to make data do more. We're the #1 Google Marketing partner in the US and a Gold Adobe partner for data and analytics, with a proven track record of helping more than 800 brands and agencies get the most ROI from their digital marketing. See how we can move your business fearlessly forward at adswerve.com .

