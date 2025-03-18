Base.ai Expands Customer-Led Growth Capabilities with Acquisition of 3bears.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base.ai , a leading customer-led growth platform transforming customer engagement through strategic innovation and technological excellence, today announced the acquisition of 3bears.ai , a cutting-edge company specializing in AI-driven behavioral analytics founded in 2022, and backed by Mensch Capital Partners . This strategic acquisition strengthens Base.ai's mission to empower organizations with unparalleled customer visibility, proactive engagement, and data-driven interventions that drive retention and growth.

With the integration of 3bears.ai, Base.ai now empowers organizations with an advanced solution to pinpoint key milestones in the customer journey and identify real-time pain points that can be addressed swiftly. This powerful collaboration equips businesses with the tools to drive personalized engagement, increase adoption, advocacy and expansion/upselling, and boost customer retention. By leveraging AI-powered behavioral analytics within a robust framework, 3bears.ai uncovers customer needs through early indicators, ensuring their expectations are met at every stage of the journey. This integration enables businesses to automate re-engagement strategies, delight customers at the right moments, identify growth opportunities, foster advocacy, and streamline cross-channel engagement and activation.

“We're excited to join Base.ai on the mission to continue and push the boundaries of AI-driven customer engagement. This new chapter represents a transformative step in ensuring businesses can understand and engage their customers like never before,” says Yonat Shain, Co-founder of 3bears.ai.

Enhancing Customer Engagement Through AI

This acquisition elevates Base.ai’s capabilities to help GTM leaders and teams achieve three pivotal outcomes:

Enhanced Customer Visibility Post-Sales: With 3bears.ai, Base.ai provides a 360-degree view of customer engagement and behavior, offering actionable insights to deepen digital relationships, set growth journeys, and increase retention. AI-Driven Automation for Proactive Engagement: Automating recommendations based on behavioral indicators, firmographics, and user journeys creates personalized and proactive customer experiences, seamlessly closing the loop between data insights and action. Empowering Marketers with Actionable Insights: By delivering advanced analytics, journey tracking & scoring, and real-time engagement tools, Base.ai provides a trusted framework for marketing, revenue, and customer success teams to have a joint post-sale alignment and customer-led growth (CLG) strategies.



"The customer journey doesn't stop at acquisition, therefore marketing/digital customer engagement shouldn't either. AI-based Lifecycle Marketing empowers a continuous journey of understanding, engaging, growth activation, and retention," said Gal Biran, CEO and co-founder at Base.ai. "With the AI-powered insights of 3bears.ai and the engagement marketing automation of Base.ai, we’re transforming how businesses engage their customers, giving leaders the visibility and tools to make every interaction meaningful and effective."

AI at the Core of Customer Engagement

At the heart of this acquisition is a shared belief in AI-driven customer engagement. By incorporating new data signals, organizations can identify key behavioral indicators and trigger personalized interventions in real-time. Businesses using Base.ai are empowered to build deeper customer relationships while increasing adoption and advocacy, minimizing churn, and providing a full view of the entire post-sale customer journey.

Building a Foundation for the Future

This acquisition is part of Base.ai's broader strategy to deliver holistic customer-led growth solutions, combining world-class technology with strategic vision to meet the growing needs of marketing and revenue teams. Together, Base.ai and 3bears.ai are redefining the benchmarks for customer engagement, adoption, and retention.

For more information about Base.ai and its innovative approach to AI-based customer engagement, visit www.base.ai .

About Base.ai

Base.ai is the leading customer-led growth platform, empowering organizations to build stronger, more meaningful connections with their customers. Through cutting-edge AI technology and strategic solutions, Base.ai drives engagement, advocacy, upsell/cross-sell/expansions, retention, and growth, delivering measurable outcomes for marketing and customer success teams.

About 3bears.ai

3bears.ai specializes in AI-driven behavioral analytics designed to reduce churn and enhance customer engagement. Its proprietary technology helps organizations understand customer struggles in real time, triggering personalized interventions to improve satisfaction and conversion rates.

