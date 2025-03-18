Extensiv Appoints Carey Ballard as New Chief Marketing Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv, a leading provider of omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, today announced the appointment of Carey Ballard as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ballard brings two decades of marketing experience with a focus on messaging and brand strategy to the role.

Throughout her career, Ballard has held leadership positions at prominent organizations, including Lumin Digital and Arizona State University. She successfully developed and executed comprehensive marketing strategies at these institutions that enhanced brand recognition and drove revenue growth. Her experience and expertise span various industries, including technology and software development, where she has consistently demonstrated a keen ability to align marketing and brand initiatives with business objectives.

In her new role at Extensiv, Ballard will be responsible for leading the company's overall marketing strategy, including brand building, demand generation, product marketing, and communications. She will work closely with the sales, product, and customer success teams to strengthen Extensiv’s market position and drive continued growth.

"I am thrilled to join Extensiv at this exciting time in the company's growth," said Carey Ballard. "Extensiv is a leader in the omnichannel fulfillment space, and I see tremendous potential to further elevate the brand and communicate the value of its solutions to a wider audience. I look forward to working with the team to develop and execute innovative marketing strategies to drive business growth and solidify Extensiv's position as the partner of choice for businesses looking to optimize their warehouse, inventory, and order management."

"We are thrilled to welcome Carey to our team," said Aaron Stead, CEO of Extensiv. "Her experience as a business owner and marketer, coupled with her proven track record of success in technology and software, makes her the right person to lead us forward. Carey's strategic vision and understanding of Extensiv's leadership position in the market will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers. We are confident she will play a key role in driving Extensiv's continued profitable growth."

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.

