LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE® CHICKEN TEAMS UP WITH ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Kicks off delicious deal and game ticket savings today, March 18

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, joins forces with the St. Louis Battlehawks to launch the Battlehawks Box! This exclusive meal kicks off today, March 18, providing customers the opportunity to score a tasty deal for $8.99, that includes a code for up to 30% off game tickets with every purchase.*"We're proud to be a sponsor of the St. Louis Battlehawks and partner with them to connect with St. Louis football fans in a meaningful way. The Battlehawks Box is a perfect example of how we can provide both value and excitement—offering a delicious meal at a great price with an added value offer” said Dan Sokolik, VP of Marketing for Lee's Famous RecipeChicken. “We're excited for Battlehawks fans to not only try our famous chicken but also have a unique opportunity to save on tickets to catch a Battlehawks game. It's all about creating great experiences, whether you're enjoying a meal with family or cheering on your team.”Football fans can grab the Battlehawks Box at any participating Lee's Famous RecipeChicken location in the greater St. Louis area through the end of the regular season. The meal features four of Lee’s famous breast strips, a regular order of potato wedges, two dipping sauces, and a code for savings on Battlehawks tickets. Customers can choose from any of Lee's signature sauces – Bonsai, Chipotle Ranch, BBQ, Creamy Ranch, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard – and add a regular-sized fountain drink for only $1 more.To help celebrate the start of the St. Louis Battlehawks season, KSHE Radio will broadcast live on Friday April 4th from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken location at 1012 S 5th St, St Charles, MO. Guests can join KSHE morning show host A.D. Roundtree to have a chance to win great prizes including a VIP Battlehawks experience, an official Battlehawks game jersey, gift cards from Lee’s and other KSHE & Battlehawks prizes.The Battlehawks Box is available in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Customers can download the Lee's mobile app or visit the Lee's website to place orders and earn rewards. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.Lee’s is taking its commitment to the community even further by encouraging guests to share a photo of their dining experience on their mobile app. Through a partnership with GiftAMeal , this initiative turns each customer photo into a donated meal for local food banks. To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit GiftAMeal.com.For more information about Lee's Famous RecipeChicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram *Available while supplies last.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

