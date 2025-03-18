Epoch Concepts CEO Marcus Smiley Named a 2025 Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree

Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO Epoch Concepts

I am truly honored to be inducted into the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Epoch Concepts.” — Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, today announced the induction of Marcus Smiley, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), into the prestigious 2025 Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This honor celebrates Marcus’s exceptional leadership, vision, and continued impact on the Colorado business landscape.“I am truly honored to be inducted into the Titan 100 Hall of Fame,” says Marcus. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Epoch Concepts. Our success is built on a foundation of collaboration, creativity, and a shared commitment to delivering the highest-quality solutions for our customers in the federal and commercial space. I am excited for the future as we continue to drive innovation and growth in Colorado and beyond.”Under Marcus’s leadership for the past 24 years, Epoch Concepts has experienced tremendous growth, providing IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators. His unwavering dedication to innovation, customer success, and employee empowerment has positioned Epoch Concepts as a trailblazer in the tech space. This recognition further solidifies his status as one of Colorado’s most influential business leaders.The Titan 100 is a highly respected community of top executives in the state, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding business acumen, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. As part of the Hall of Fame induction, Marcus joins an elite group of visionary leaders who have achieved significant success and played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation across industries.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller serving government departments, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is a NAICS-certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Learn more at epochconcepts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.