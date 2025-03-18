Beloved B&B Sues Ventnor City, N.J., Over “Illegal, Exorbitant” Utility-Fee Structure

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendeksy files first claim; “excessive fees” believed in the millions

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit challenging Ventnor City, New Jersey’s rate system for public water and sewer use has just been filed in state Superior Court by attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky on behalf of the Carisbrooke Inn, one of the Shore town’s most beloved European-style bed and breakfasts.

Attorneys Patrick Howard and Simon B. Paris, co-chairs of the firm’s class action practice, filed the action (Carisbrooke Inn, LLC v. City of Ventnor et al. Superior Court of New Jersey, ATL-L-000489-25) challenging Ventnor city government’s water and sewer utility charges resulting in billings of more than 75% on certain commercial customers, like the Carisbrooke Inn, in the form of multiple annual fixed fees for water and sewer service at a single property. The complaint asserts several violations of state law, seeks to end these fees, and obtain damages in the form of repayment of what is believed conservatively to be more than $5 million in excessive billings. The lawyers are also requesting a jury trial in Atlantic County.





“As stated in the complaint, and we aim to prove at trial” said the attorneys, “local property owners like the Carisbrooke love and support this community and want nothing more than to see it thrive. However, when faced with these unjustified fees, they are left with no alternative but to bring this class action.” They added that the water-and-sewer fee framework “is contrary to the plain language of Ventnor’s own ordinances, is inequitable in violation of the New Jersey County and Municipal Water Supply Act and violates basic equal protection rights guaranteed by the New Jersey Constitution.”

The Carisbrooke Inn has served Ventnor and the surrounding area with pride and passion. “These excessive fees create an otherwise unnecessary economic hardship, which left the owners with no choice but to go to court,” added the attorneys. “The Inn would much rather focus its energy on getting ready for what it hopes will be a successful summer season.” By way of example, the complaint states that in the Fourth Quarter, 2024,the Carisbrooke was billed $1,868.85 for the use of 31 units of water, while a larger, nearby Boardwalk residence used more units of water – 38 - but paid substantially less, $409.80. As such, the Carisbrooke paid $60.27 per unit of water, while that residence paid $10.78 per unit. “South Little Rock paid 78% more to use 7 units less of water than the residential property on Boardwalk,” it stated.

Carisbrooke Inn, Ventnor, N.J. provided by the Carisbrooke Inn.

