Judge Ryan J. Younggren Investiture - March 7 Photos

The investiture ceremony for Judge Ryan J. Younggren was held on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Cass County Courthouse.  Several North Dakota Supreme Court Justices attended the investiture, as well as numerous district court judges and judicial referees from across the state.  Assisting in the ceremony were several members of his family including his wife, Holly; sons Cody and Colton; his parents, Jim and Betty Younggren; and his brother, Scott. 

Judge Younggren, who began in private practice, served as a Denver, CO Deputy District Attorney for several years before moving to Fargo and accepting a position as Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney’s from 2007-2024.  Judge Younggren took the bench in January and, in his remarks, thanked his family for their never-ending support and dedicated the ceremony to his late father- and mother-in-law Mick & Irene Flanagan.

Judge Younggren sworn in by Chief Justice Jensen assisted by Younggren’s wife, Holly.

Judge Younggren holding a gavel presented by Judge Theodore Sandberg, the president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

Judge Younggren addresses the audience.

L-R  brother, Scott; wife, Holly; Judge Younggren; mother, Betty; father, Jim

Judge Younggren with wife, Holly and sons, Cody & Colton. His sons assisted with the presentation of the robe.

